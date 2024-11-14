Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,324 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 298,012 in the last 365 days.

Saudi Minister of Investment visits Sweden

SWEDEN, November 14 - Published

On Thursday 14 November, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid A. Al-Falih visited Sweden. Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa hosted the visit, which focused on Swedish companies.

Saudi Arabia is Sweden’s largest export market in the Middle East and North Africa. Exports from Sweden to Saudi Arabia have increased dramatically in recent years. 

“I visited Saudi Arabia recently and was impressed by the major opportunities for Swedish companies in the Saudi market. I am delighted that the Saudi Minister of Investment is now visiting Sweden to learn what Swedish companies have to offer. Swedish companies’ cutting-edge expertise and high-tech products are of great interest to Saudi Arabia,” said Mr Dousa. 

Mr Dousa hosted a lunch to discuss trade relations between Sweden and Saudi Arabia. Mr Al-Falih also met with Minister for Finance Elisabeth Svantesson. In addition, the Saudi delegation met with a large number of Swedish companies that are interested in the Saudi market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Saudi Minister of Investment visits Sweden

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more