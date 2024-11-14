Saudi Minister of Investment visits Sweden

On Thursday 14 November, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid A. Al-Falih visited Sweden. Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa hosted the visit, which focused on Swedish companies.

Saudi Arabia is Sweden’s largest export market in the Middle East and North Africa. Exports from Sweden to Saudi Arabia have increased dramatically in recent years.

“I visited Saudi Arabia recently and was impressed by the major opportunities for Swedish companies in the Saudi market. I am delighted that the Saudi Minister of Investment is now visiting Sweden to learn what Swedish companies have to offer. Swedish companies’ cutting-edge expertise and high-tech products are of great interest to Saudi Arabia,” said Mr Dousa.

Mr Dousa hosted a lunch to discuss trade relations between Sweden and Saudi Arabia. Mr Al-Falih also met with Minister for Finance Elisabeth Svantesson. In addition, the Saudi delegation met with a large number of Swedish companies that are interested in the Saudi market.