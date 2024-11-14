Waking OZ: A Guide to Rediscovering Life’s Power is #1 New Release in Motherhood Genre on Amazon

Waking Oz Briley & Baxter Publications

NEWBURYPORT, MA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is proud to announce the release on November 19, 2024 of Waking OZ: A Guide for Women Who Want to Use Brains, Heart, and Courage to Create a Kickass Life, written by Sue Tabb and Deirdre Budzyna, has reached the #1 New Release position on Amazon in the Motherhood genre. This empowering new guide is quickly becoming the must-read for women ready to reconnect with their own dreams, passions, and strengths.

Rooted in the timeless inspiration of The Wizard of Oz, Waking OZ speaks directly to women who, after years of focusing on motherhood and family, find themselves at a crossroads. Co-authors Tabb, a Gracie Award-winning broadcaster, and Budzyna, a professor and educational coach, guide readers through a journey of self-discovery with humor, heart, and actionable advice. As they share, “We wrote Waking OZ because so many women we know are yearning to step out from behind the ‘mom’ role and redefine themselves on their own terms.”

Waking OZ is more than a self-help book; it’s a call to action for women to step into their power. “There’s no wizard behind the curtain,” explains Tabb, “We all have the power within us. The trick is tapping into our brains, heart, and courage to make it happen.” Budzyna adds, “Life can be messy, but embracing that imperfection is where the magic lives. Finding your ‘Oz’ means harnessing the fire within and clicking those red heels to chart your own path.”

As the book gains momentum, readers are finding themselves inspired by Tabb and Budzyna’s engaging approach to reclaiming life’s excitement and meaning. In what promises to be a lasting addition to the personal growth genre, Waking OZ is available now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About the Authors:

Sue Tabb is an award-winning broadcaster, writer, and media expert whose career spans charitable advocacy, humor writing, and radio. Deirdre Budzyna brings her expertise in early childhood education and psychology to the co-authorship, having dedicated her career to teaching, directing theater, and lecturing nationally on creative learning. Both women live in Newburyport, MA, with their families and share a passion for helping women rediscover their inner strength.

About Briley & Baxter Publications:

Briley & Baxter Publications is a mission-driven publisher committed to giving back to the community. Each month, the company donates a portion of its profits to various animal rescues, supporting their mission to provide resources and care to animals in need. Briley & Baxter Publications focuses on publishing works that inspire and empower readers across all walks of life, fostering a commitment to personal growth and social impact.



