National Parents Organization Joins Divorce With Respect Week® Initiative

Divorce With Respect Week® will be from March 3-9, 2025.

CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Parents Organization will participate again this year in the fourth annual Divorce With Respect Weekfrom March 3-9, 2025. This is the 2nd year the organization will partner with Collaborative Practice California to share information about the Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. Divorce With Respect Weekis an opportunity for those who may be facing divorce to learn more about the Collaborative Divorce process. Collaborative Divorce professionals will offer free thirty minute consultations during Divorce With Respect Week. Anyone interested in talking to a divorce attorney, financial professional or mental health professional can go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a participating professional near them.“At National Parents Organization, we know that how a divorce is handled can have a profound impact on children’s lives,” said NPO board chair Donald Hubin. “Divorce With Respect Weekis an opportunity to show divorcing couples that it is possible to separate with understanding, not animosity. In supporting Divorce With Respect Week, we are helping to create a future where divorced parents share in the responsibility of raising their children.”National Parents Organization works to improve the lives of children, and strengthen society by ensuring that every child's right to the love and care of both parents, when divorced, is protected. NPO also aims to educate parents, legislatures, and divorce professionals on shared parenting and reforming laws and family courts in every state. They are dedicated to creating a world where shared parenting is the norm for parents who have separated. You can learn more about NPO at https://www.sharedparenting.org Divorce With Respect Weekis intended to educate the public about Collaborative Divorce. Created by CPCAL, Divorce With Respect Weekhas since expanded from California and into a nationwide mission. Collaborative professionals that are interested in participating in Divorce With Respect Weekcan contact tim@thecrouchgroup.com.

