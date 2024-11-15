California Closets Myrtle Beach Elevates Local Interior Design at Grande Dunes’ 'Night of Design'

California Closets Myrtle Beach teamed up with the Grande Dunes community to offer personalized consultations and strengthen community awareness.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Closets Myrtle Beach partnered with the Grande Dunes community to host a highly anticipated “Night of Design” event on October 9, 2024. This event, designed to raise brand awareness and strengthen ties with local residents, brought together the Grande Dunes community and California Closets’ expert designers for an evening of personalized consultations and creative design ideas.The event, exclusive to Grande Dunes residents, was well-received by attendees, many of whom arrived prepared with measurements for their spaces and an eagerness to learn about custom storage solutions. The result was almost every consultation leading to sold designs.The night offered residents the chance to meet with California Closets' designers one-on-one, emphasizing the company’s commitment to creating unique, tailored storage solutions that fit individual needs.“We wanted to introduce our team of designers to the Grande Dunes community in a more personal setting,” said California Closets Marketing Manager Ariel Chenworth. “This event was a fantastic opportunity for residents to explore custom designs tailored specifically for their homes, and the turnout exceeded our expectations.”The event featured a slideshow of previous design projects, but the primary focus was on hands-on consultations, where residents could engage directly with the designers to begin the custom design process. Most attendees were so pleased with their consultations they submitted orders for redesigns or scheduled a future consultation.“Our ‘Night of Design’ event was about connecting with the local residents and demonstrating our commitment to enhancing their beautiful homes,” said franchise co-owner Graziella Marengi. “At California Closets, we believe that great design isn’t just functional, it’s personal. By hosting intimate events like this, we’re able to connect with homeowners in a meaningful way and show how our designs can make a lasting impact on their lives. We also want to thank the Grande Dunes community for being such gracious hosts.”To book a complimentary design consultation and learn more about your local California Closets Design Center, schedule an online consultation at https://www.californiaclosets.com/ North Carolina:The Raleigh Design Center is conveniently located at 8421-120 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612The Greensboro Design Center is conveniently located at 3316 W Friendly Ave #103, Greensboro, NC 27410The Wilmington Design Center is conveniently located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405South Carolina:The Myrtle Beach market is currently being served by the Wilmington Design Center, located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405Virginia:The Richmond Design Center is conveniently located at 2014 Old Brick Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23060The Virginia Beach Design Center is conveniently located at 1610 Hilltop West Shopping Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23451About California ClosetsAs leaders in premium and luxury space management, California Closets helps people get more out of their homes, while allowing people to show their individuality, add value to their homes, and make their lives easier.Franchise owners Joe and Graziella Marengi offer California Closets custom storage solutions throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. They understand the fast pace of people’s lives today and love the way custom storage can transform the most chaotic home into an organized sanctuary. With Design Centers in Raleigh, Greensboro, Wilmington, Virginia Beach, and Richmond, they and their expert teams strive to provide every customer with unrivaled personalized service tailored to their organizational needs.

