Able&Co. Grows Staff and Capabilities With Two Incredible New Team Members

Maria and Ryan Are Ready and Able To Deliver Total Service

Able&Co. is proud to announce the addition of two dynamic professionals to our growing team.

These hires strengthen what makes Able&Co. special: the ability to bring clarity to complexity through collaborative thinking, big ideas and seamless execution.” — Jenny Taylor

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Able&Co. is proud to announce the addition of two dynamic professionals to our growing team: Ryan Keefer as Interactive Director and Maria Rodriguez as Operations Associate. These strategic hires reinforce our commitment to elevating digital innovation and operational excellence as we continue to deliver transformative results for our clients.Ryan Keefer brings over 15 years of experience to his role as Interactive Director. A lifelong digital enthusiast, Ryan has held roles ranging from Developer to Engineering Manager, leading digital strategy and execution across a variety of industries. At Able&Co., he brings together sharp technical expertise and a collaborative mindset, perfect for leading web-based projects that drive meaningful results. Ryan brings new versatility to the company, enhancing our process and services as we continue to help brands grow and transform.“Ryan’s combination of curiosity, experience and clear-eyed strategy allows us to deepen our digital offerings and deliver highly engaging and interactive digital assets for our clients,” said Jenny Taylor, President & Chief Growth Officer of Able&Co. “Ryan’s arrival at Able&Co. marks a major evolution in how we deliver digital solutions. His presence sharpens our ability to deliver powerful, custom interactive work at scale.”Maria Rodriguez joins Able&Co. as Operations Associate, bringing a background in Business Management and Marketing to support day-to-day project flow, content development and social media strategy. Known for her thoughtful communication style and attention to detail, she is essential to Able&Co.’s role as an extension of our clients’ teams. From strategy and media planning to web development and campaign reporting, she plays a pivotal role in ensuring everything comes together seamlessly.“Maria’s organizational mindset and genuine dedication to helping others succeed are invaluable assets to our operations,” Jenny added. “She ensures we stay focused, productive and client-ready at all times.”Together, Ryan and Maria enrich what makes Able&Co. distinct. We are a team that delivers meaningful, strategic solutions through analysis, creative execution and collaboration. Ryan’s digital knowledge expands our ability to design and execute interactive experiences that enhance brands. Maria’s operational support enhances the precision, efficiency and care that our clients have come to expect. “Ryan and Maria strengthen what makes Able&Co. special, the ability to bring clarity to complexity through collaborative thinking, big ideas and strategic execution,” concluded Jenny Taylor. “We’re proud to continue our investment in the talent and processes that power successful work for our clients.”About Able&Co.Able&Co. is a woman-owned strategic marketing and communications agency in Raleigh, NC. We use our unique combination of relationship chemistry, depth of talent and collective expertise across many industries to create transformative work. When we deliver a project, we deliver long-term success, tremendous value and positive outcomes. We’re experts at influencing the way a brand is perceived, both internally and externally. Our team is committed to doing what is in the client’s best interest, discovering what is vital and delivering total marketing and creative solutions that nurture our clients’ brands and support their business goals.For more information, visit TheAbleAgency.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.