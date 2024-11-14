Submit Release
Gov. Justice orders flags to half-staff on Friday, November 15, in honor of U.S. Army Corporal Howard Godwin, Jr

Corporal Godwin Jr. of Grafton enlisted in the United States Army on February 5, 1948, and proudly served during the Korean War. 

On July 20, 1950, Corporal Godwin Jr. was reported missing while fighting in the Taejon area near South Korea. Corporal Godwin was declared non-recoverable in January 1956.

For his service and ultimate sacrifice, he was posthumously promoted to Corporal in 1953 and honored with several awards and medals, including the Purple Heart. 

In July 2024, Corporal Godwin Jr.'s remains were accounted for at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. Corporal Godwin will now be laid to rest at the West Virginia National Cemetery in his hometown.  

