Sporecyte and Apacor Expand to the UK, EU: Bringing AI-Powered Mold Testing Solutions to Improve Environmental Standards

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sporecyte , the industry leader in mold testing , along with Apacor, its trusted partner in the UK, is pleased to announce its expansion into the United Kingdom and the EU. This move marks a significant milestone in Sporecyte's mission to enhance air quality, environmental sustainability, and public health on a global scale.Sporecyte is specialized in AI-powered mold spore and air particulate analysis. This expansion is critical for addressing air quality issues in residential homes, businesses, and public spaces."Expanding to the UK is an exciting development for Sporecyte," said Jason Callahan, General Manager at Sporecyte. "The UK is a hub of environmental innovation, and we are excited to contribute by offering data that can lead to meaningful improvements in air quality. Our technology will support public health efforts and enhance environmental policies across the region."The UK and the EU both face significant challenges in air quality, particularly in urban areas. Sporecyte’s technology offers AI-powered analysis of airborne spores, pollen, and particulates, helping to identify dangerous levels of mold and other harmful organisms, and support timely interventions.Through this expansion, Sporecyte aims to collaborate with local authorities, environmental agencies, and academic institutions to deliver accurate, timely air quality reports that can help shape the future of air quality management in the UK."We are pleased our Airtrap collection device and Sporecyte AI diagnosis is about offering proper detailed diagnosis of mold spores to customers in the UK. So homeowners and tenants can make actionable decisions. A timely addition to the market with Awaab’s law front and center in peoples minds," said Anthony Bellm, CEO of medical diagnostics company Apacor. "We are excited about the positive impact our technology will have on the lives of people across the UK."Sporecyte’s expansion is part of a broader global strategy to tackle air quality challenges. With its innovative approach and proven track record, Sporecyte is well-positioned to support the UK and EU in its efforts to ensure cleaner air.About Sporecyte:Sporecyte has developed the world’s first AI-powered mold and air particulate report. We focus on providing home inspectors and industry professionals access to fast, accurate, and affordable mold and air quality testing.About Techcyte:Founded in 2013 in Orem, Utah, Techcyte is a world leader in AI-based digital diagnostics, including clinical and anatomic pathology. Techcyte’s AI and workflow platform uses AI to perform analysis of whole slide images, transforming diagnostics for human, animal, and environmental labs around the world.Visit techcyte.com for more information.

