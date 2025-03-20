Techcyte, Pramana, and Aiosyn Collaborate to Advance Digital Pathology Workflow with Edge AI Technology

The unified Anatomic & Clinical Pathology AI Platform Autonomous Whole Slide Imaging Systems Aiosyn

Autonomous slide quality control and mitosis counting to be integrated into the Techcyte Fusion™ platform.

Taking advantage of edge AI from Pramana and IVDR-certified AI from Aiosyn aims to help pathologists deliver faster, more accurate results to their patients.” — Ben Cahoon, CEO of Techcyte

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techcyte , a leader in AI-powered digital pathology, Pramana , a provider of advanced whole slide imaging solutions, and Aiosyn , a developer of AI-driven pathology algorithms, today announced a collaboration to integrate AI-powered breast and kidney histopathology analysis directly into the digital pathology workflow.By leveraging Pramana’s Edge AI computing capabilities, Aiosyn’s mitosis counting algorithm and kidney image analysis can run inline with Pramana scanners and the results can be made available in the Fusion slide viewer through DICOM annotations.“Pramana is committed to advancing digital pathology by integrating intelligent image analysis directly into the scanning process,” said Prasanth Perugupalli, Chief Product Officer at Pramana." Through our collaboration with Aiosyn and Techcyte, we are demonstrating how real-time processing at the point of scan can streamline workflows, reduce turnaround times, and provide pathologists with immediate, actionable insights."Aiosyn Mitosis Breast is the first IVDR-certified solution for mitosis counting on slides of breast biopsies. The algorithm leverages deep learning to detect cell division in whole slide images, aiming to enhance the efficiency and consistency of mitosis analysis for breast cancer grading. Additionally, Aiosyn’s NephroPath AI delivers precise quantification of kidney structures, supporting faster and more detailed scoring than traditional assessments.Techcyte’s Fusion Platform is uniquely designed to fully integrate third-party AI solutions, ensuring that AI insights are seamlessly displayed within the Fusion slide viewer. Using industry standards, such as DICOM annotations, enables quicker integration and makes results durable over time.“At Techcyte, we understand the power of standards. Standards enable an ecosystem of vendors to provide better solutions to customers and avoid vendor lock-in”, said Ben Cahoon, CEO of Techcyte. “Taking advantage of edge AI from Pramana and IVDR-certified AI from Aiosyn aims to help pathologists deliver faster, more accurate results to their patients.”By combining Pramana’s Edge AI processing, Aiosyn’s advanced pathology algorithms, and Techcyte’s Fusion Platform, this collaboration demonstrates the transformative power of fully integrated, AI-enhanced digital pathology, further unlocking the power of AI in digital pathology.###About TechcyteFounded in 2013, Techcyte is transforming the practice of pathology with a unified pathology platform that digitizes lab workflows and offers AI tools that aim to improve the efficiency and accuracy of diagnostic testing. Our mission is to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment through the use of artificial intelligence.We do that by partnering with best-in-class labs, whole slide scanner manufacturers, AI vendors, diagnostic companies, hardware manufacturers, and solution providers. Together, we aim to deliver a unified anatomic and clinical pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world.Visit techcyte.com for more information.Techcyte’s anatomic and clinical pathology platform is for Research Use Only in the United States.About Pramana, Inc.Pramana is a health tech company transforming digital pathology with AI-powered imaging solutions that support seamless adoption across labs, health systems, and medical centers. Pramana's Spectral scanners deliver industry-leading image quality and unprecedented accuracy. Built-in AI algorithms and automated quality control streamline workflows, increase efficiency, and capture previously undetectable tissue features, empowering pathologists with the tools needed to improve clinical diagnostics and research. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.pramana.ai About AiosynBased in the Netherlands, Aiosyn develops precision pathology software for breast cancer and kidney disease, integrating its solutions into standard pathology workflows. Aiosyn has been built upon more than 20 years of research experience in the field of pathology and is rooted in pathology practice.For full product details, including regulatory status, visit Aiosyn Mitosis Breast and NephroPath platform.

