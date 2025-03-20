Techcyte and Aiforia Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance AI-Powered Digital Pathology

The unified Anatomic & Clinical Pathology AI Platform AI for Image Analysis

OREM, UT & HELSINKI, FINLAND, UT, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techcyte , a leader in AI-powered digital pathology, and Aiforia , a pioneering provider of deep-learning AI solutions for pathology, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of AI-driven workflows in anatomic pathology laboratories worldwide.This relationship brings together Techcyte’s Fusion Digital Pathology Platform and Aiforia’s AI-powered diagnostic algorithms, beginning with the successful integration of Aiforia’s breast cancer suite into the pathology workflow on Fusion. This real-world application demonstrates the potential of AI-enhanced diagnostics to improve efficiency, accuracy, and patient outcomes.“Pathology labs struggle to get AI integrated into clinical workflows—they need integrated, intelligent workflows that enhance diagnostic precision and efficiency,” said Tiffany Chen, Chief Medical Officer of Techcyte. “One of Fusion’s core strengths is its ability to enable comprehensive integration of third-party AI algorithms into the platform. By working with Aiforia, we’re ensuring that pathologists can seamlessly access powerful AI tools within Fusion, allowing them to make faster, with the goal of ultimately improving patient care.”Through this non-exclusive collaboration, Techcyte and Aiforia are jointly working to deliver fully integrated, AI-powered digital pathology workflows to laboratories worldwide. With a focus on full integration, this partnership removes technical barriers that have historically slowed AI adoption in pathology, ensuring that AI-driven insights can be seamlessly incorporated into routine workflows.“Aiforia’s mission has always been to leverage AI to enhance diagnostic accuracy and efficiency in pathology,” said Jukka Tapaninen, CEO of Aiforia. “By integrating our AI into Techcyte’s Fusion platform, we’re ensuring that labs can harness AI-driven insights in a digital workflow. This relationship represents an important step toward making AI a seamless, everyday tool for pathologists worldwide.”The successful Fusion-Aiforia integration marks a significant milestone in AI-powered diagnostics, demonstrating the practical application of AI in a real-world clinical setting. By enabling comprehensive integration of third-party AI, Fusion aims to ensure that pathologists can deploy and utilize AI-driven diagnostics with ease, speed, and confidence. With an expanding portfolio of AI applications, this partnership will continue to drive innovation in digital pathology, cancer diagnostics, and beyond.###About TechcyteFounded in 2013, Techcyte is transforming the practice of pathology with a unified pathology platform that digitizes lab workflows and offers AI tools that aim to improve the efficiency and accuracy of diagnostic testing.Our mission is to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment through the use of artificial intelligence.We do that by partnering with best-in-class labs, whole slide scanner manufacturers, AI vendors, diagnostic companies, hardware manufacturers, and solution providers. Together, we aim to deliver a unified anatomic and clinical pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world.Visit techcyte.com for more information.Techcyte’s anatomic and clinical pathology platform is for Research Use Only in the United States.About AiforiaAiforia is a trusted provider of deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for pathology. Aiforia delivers software solutions that elevate diagnostic capabilities in image analysis, enabling remarkable medical discoveries now and in the future. With thousands of AI models already developed on the Aiforia platform for research use and several diagnostic solutions deployed, Aiforia is already significantly impacting pathology and healthcare.Founded in 2013, Aiforia is a publicly traded company operating internationally with thousands of platform users across the globe. The company is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Rochester, Minnesota, and local representatives across Europe and North America. The diverse team at Aiforia includes experienced pathologists, medical scientists, AI and software developers, and a dedicated commercial team. Together, they are working to transform pathology with AI, enabling better care for each patient.Selected AiforiaClinical AI models and the AiforiaClinical Suite Viewer are CE-IVD marked for diagnostic use in EU and EEA countries; see the full list at www.aiforia.com/aiforia-clinical-solutions . In all other countries, including the United States, the use is limited to Research Use Only.Find out more at www.aiforia.com

