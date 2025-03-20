Techcyte expands its AI-powered Parasitology Suite with the launch of wet mount iodine solution

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techcyte, a leader in AI-powered digital diagnostics, today announced the launch of its wet mount iodine solution (for research use only in the U.S.), a much anticipated addition to its Fusion Parasitology Suite , which already includes trichrome and MAF solutions. This expansion supports Techcyte’s mission to enhance diagnostic accuracy and efficiency in fecal ova and parasite (O&P) detection.As the primary fecal O&P screening stain globally and a complementary stain in the U.S., wet mount iodine is a critical tool for parasitology laboratories. The integration of this solution into Techcyte’s Fusion platform is designed to provide laboratories with tools to support the efficient analysis of parasitic organisms in fecal specimens.A recent study at ARUP Laboratories using 477 specimens concentrated by various standard methodologies employed worldwide and stained with Lugol’s iodine/glycerol was conducted to evaluate the application of Techcyte’s AI-powered wet mount iodine solution in laboratory workflows. The study reviewed 26 parasite species, comparing AI-generated analyses with traditional manual microscopy, with a goal of achieving a minimum 90% qualitative agreement for positive slides and 95% qualitative agreement for negative slides.Key observations from the study include: positive accuracy: AI results aligned with manual review for 20 of the 26 species at 100% qualitative agreement, with an additional three species differing by only one case, all exceeding the 90% target threshold; and negative accuracy: AI results met the 95% qualitative agreement target for all species, with 21 species at 100% agreement and the remaining five species within 99% agreement.Additionally, a comparative analysis between technologists and AI scans showed strong concordance, providing insights into potential applications of AI-powered digital diagnostics in parasitology screening.“The introduction of the Wet Mount Iodine Solution reflects our commitment to broadening the capabilities of our AI-driven diagnostic offerings,” said Ben Cahoon, CEO of Techcyte. “We aim to equip laboratories with resources that can assist in the examination of parasitic infections.”The study observed instances where Techcyte’s AI identified additional positive cases that were not initially flagged by manual review. These findings suggest that AI-assisted screening may provide an additional layer of support to analysis, offering a different perspective on sample evaluation.“Techcyte’s AI solution represents a major step forward in O&P diagnostics,” said Dr. Marc Couturier, Head of Clinical Operations for Clinical Microbiology and Immunology at ARUP. “This study demonstrated that AI has the potential to increase detection accuracy, reduce false negatives, and improve lab efficiency.”By automating the initial screening process, Techcyte’s AI-powered solution has the potential to streamline workflows, reduce human workload, and decrease diagnostic turnaround times. More importantly, it aims to ensure that difficult-to-classify organisms are evaluated with greater consistency, minimizing the variability inherent in manual microscopy.###About TechcyteTechcyte is transforming the practice of pathology by simplifying complex workflows, integrating lab systems, and communication channels into a unified AI-powered digital pathology platform. Designed to eliminate inefficiencies, Techcyte empowers pathologists and lab professionals to focus on meaningful work, and deliver faster, more accurate diagnoses.We accomplish those results by partnering with best-in-class labs, whole slide scanner manufacturers, AI vendors, diagnostic hardware manufacturers, and solution providers. Together, we deliver a unified digital pathology and diagnostics platform to labs and clinics around the world, furthering our mission to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment.Visit techcyte.com for more information.Techcyte’s anatomic and clinical pathology platform is for Research Use Only in the United States.

