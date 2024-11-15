Congressman Scott Peters Visits GALT Aerospace

Rep. Scott Peters and GALT Executives GALT Aerospace

The visit provided an opportunity for GALT to showcase ongoing initiatives aimed at providing cutting edge technology to the U.S. government.

GALT Aerospace showcases the innovation that San Diego is known for by pushing the boundaries of communication technology.” — Rep. Scott Peters

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GALT Aerospace, a Non-Traditional, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, was honored to welcome Congressman Scott Peters to its headquarters on November 8th. The visit, which highlights the importance of San Diego’s pivotal role as a partner in national defense, saw discussions about GALT’s ongoing programs and its contributions to innovation in communications technology.Congressman Peters, who represents the 50th Congressional District, toured the company’s facilities and met with employees about GALT’s mission to develop and deliver warfighter centric solutions for airborne systems. During the visit, the Congressman praised GALT for its work with all branches of the military, for employing so many veterans, and for its recent and future growth in the San Diego area.“San Diego’s military and veteran community is central to the fabric of our region,” said Congressman Peters. “GALT is not only owned and operated by so many veterans, but also showcases the innovation that San Diego is known for by pushing the boundaries of communication technology.”David Heist, Chief Strategy Officer, thanked the Congressman for his visit and continued support. “Congressman Peters understands the importance of innovative small businesses, like GALT. His leadership ensures that businesses can continue to grow and create the jobs and technologies that will define our future.”The visit provided an opportunity for GALT Aerospace to showcase ongoing initiatives and upcoming projects aimed at providing cutting edge technology to the United States government. The company is actively working on new contracts, with plans to hire additional employees, invest in new technologies, and contribute to the community in meaningful ways.About GALT AerospaceGALT Aerospace is a non-traditional defense contractor and Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), focused on Command, Control, and Communication (C3) systems and how best to move warfighting information forward across multiple domains. For more information, visit www.galt.aero or reach out to David Heist at (703) 606-2702.

