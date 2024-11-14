Albers Aerospace Expands Capabilities with Acquisitions of Advanced Packaging Inc. and Impact Case & Container

Albers Aerospace is pleased to announce it's acquisition of API & ICC.

Albers is pleased to announce the acquisitions of Advanced Packaging Inc. and Impact Case & Container, two industry leaders in custom, packaging solutions.

API & ICC expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to support defense and prime contractors alike.” — John Albers, CEO of Albers Aerospace

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Albers Aerospace is pleased to announce the acquisitions of Advanced Packaging Inc. (API) and Impact Case & Container (ICC), two industry leaders in custom, ruggedized packaging solutions. “These acquisitions complement our Garrett Container Services (GCS) business, a leader in the manufacture of airtight welded containers,” said Bruce Patterson, executive vice president of Albers Aerospace Industrials. "Expanding our packaging capabilities within our Industrials vertical strengthens our mission to support the Warfighter, ensuring that critical equipment is protected and mission-ready, no matter the conditions."

Advanced Packaging Inc. (API), with over 50 years of experience, brings specialized expertise in engineering and manufacturing custom packaging solutions, serving clients in the aerospace, medical, military, government, and commercial sectors. API offers fully integrated systems that include custom foam inserts, injection and rotomolded container systems, soft packs, and advanced systems integration. Their unique approach—transforming multi-component requirements into rugged, user-friendly systems—ensures that sensitive equipment is protected and accessible and ready for use in demanding environments.

Impact Case & Container (ICC) further adds to Albers' portfolio with high-quality, custom aluminum case solutions. ICC’s expertise in computer-controlled punch and form fabrication equipment, supports diverse defense and commercial applications. Known for their reliability and adaptability, ICC’s capabilities further enable Albers to provide custom-engineered containers that meet strict military standards, ensuring mission-critical equipment is secure and mission-ready.

“These acquisitions allow us to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end protection solutions for our customers,” said John Albers, CEO of Albers Aerospace. “Their (API & ICC) expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to support defense and prime contractors alike. By combining our capabilities, we’re ensuring that vital equipment reaches the field ready to perform.”

With the addition of API and ICC, Albers Aerospace continues to build on its commitment to operational excellence, enhancing its ability to meet the evolving needs of the defense industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.