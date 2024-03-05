Albers Aerospace selected for AFWERX SBIR Phase 1

Albers Aerospace announces it has been selected for a SBIR Phase 1 focused on a Composite Optimization FEA Plugin.

Albers Aerospace announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Phase 1 in the amount of $75,000 focused on commercializing a Composite Optimization FEA Plugin for advanced composite design and manufacturing to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now as of Wednesday, February 7th, Albers Aerospace will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

“It’s an honor to be selected by AFWERX to improve the challenges the Department of the Air Force is facing. Albers is excited to deliver great value and continue to serve the Warfighter!” said Mike Frizzell, EVP of Innovation

About Albers Aerospace

Albers Aerospace is a leading provider of engineering services, aviation services, manufacturing, and innovative technologies for the aerospace and defense sector. Committed to supporting the Warfighter with cutting-edge solutions, Albers Aerospace is dedicated to delivering value and excellence in all aspects of its operations.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 new contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com.