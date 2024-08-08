Garrett Container Systems, Inc Establishing New Facility in Amarillo, TX!

AMARILLO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garrett Container Systems, Inc (GCS) a wholly owned subsidiary of Albers Aerospace, is a manufacturer of engineered airtight aluminum shipping and storage containers, primarily for the Aerospace, Defense and Medical industries. Albers Aerospace is headquartered in McKinney Texas, with support organizations in over 24 states to serve the Warfighter.

Established in 1991 and headquartered in western Maryland, GCS is experiencing tremendous growth in the defense sector and has identified Amarillo, TX as part of a strategic expansion of manufacturing capability into a 160,000 sq. ft. facility adjacent to the airport.

With plans to start production in September this year and reach full production of the initial product line by February 2025, we are seeking local talent to help us accomplish our mission. The future will bring additional product lines to Amarillo and the work includes machining, welding, robotics, assembly, painting, and warehousing. We are recruiting teammates who want to be part of a hardworking team and willing to embrace challenges to win together.