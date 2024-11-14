Sarcoma Foundation of America Accepting 2025 Research Grant Proposals

Sarcoma Foundation of America

SFA is accepting research grant proposals

DAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) is now accepting research grant proposals for pre-clinical, translational, and clinical research on the etiology, molecular biology, pathogenesis, diagnosis, and treatment of human sarcomas. The submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. ET on February 3, 2025.

The SFA grants are awarded on an annual cycle from June 2, 2025 to June 1, 2026. For each awarded grant, funding of up to $75,000 in total cost is available to cover equipment, supplies, and other expenses supporting research within the performance period.

This request for proposals is in support of SFA’s overall mission. The SFA Grant Program aims to encourage research that results in improved therapeutic options for sarcoma patients. SFA encourages applications in all areas of sarcoma research.

Researchers must submit proposals electronically at proposalCENTRAL. First-time users will be required to register and complete a professional profile in order to apply for an SFA research grant. SFA does not accept applications via e-mail.

Additional information about our 2025 Research Grants is available here.

About Sarcoma Foundation of America

Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is an advocate for increased research to find new and better therapies with which to treat patients with sarcoma. The organization raises money to privately fund grants for sarcoma researchers and conducts education and advocacy efforts on behalf of sarcoma patients. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.