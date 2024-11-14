Air quality permits for review, published 11/14/2024

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and the air where we live. DNR’s permitting staff review the applications to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality standards. The public has the right and is encouraged to comment on draft permits. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits. Submit comments in writing to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period.

Title V Operating Permits

Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft or through the Iowa EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click on the Public Notice tab.

Linn County

Cargill, Inc – Domestic Soybean Processing, 1110 12th Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids.

This application was submitted to operate their existing soybean processing facility. The public comment period ends Dec. 13.

Polk County

John Deere Des Moines Works, 825 SW Irvinedale Drive, Ankeny, IA 50023.

This significant modification incorporates nine modification applications submitted by John Deere Des Moines Works to operate their existing farm machinery and equipment manufacturing facility, (SIC 3523) (NAICS 333111). The public comment period ends Dec. 13.