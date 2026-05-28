Boat traffic increases with summer heat - stay alert
DES MOINES – Iowa waters are starting to get busy as summer heat entices many to local beaches, rivers and lakes to cool off and have some fun. With the peak of the boating season only a few weeks away, remember to stay alert and keep safety in mind every time you are on the water.
Many Iowans enjoyed time on the water during the long holiday weekend last week. Iowa DNR Conservation Officers and Water Patrol Officers worked through more than 200 calls for service over the busy Memorial Day weekend.
Boaters and passengers heading out to a lake, river, pond or any other waterway this summer are encouraged to remain alert to activities around them. Slow down and watch for other boaters, swimmers, skiers, debris or other obstacles in the water. When pulling a water skier or tuber, know the person’s skill level.
Boating Safety
- Always wear a properly fitted lifejacket. Kids under age 13 must wear a life jacket at all times when the boat is underway. The vessel must have enough life jackets for all members on board.
- Don't overload your craft. The U.S. Coast Guard, along with manufacturers, determines the capacity of each boat.
- File a float plan with a friend, including your destination, expected time of return and type of boat.
- Make sure there is a fully charged fire extinguisher and horn/whistle, a wearable life jacket for everyone, a USCG approved throwable device and a stocked first aid kit onboard.
- Avoid dams and other hazards on waterways.
- Obey all posted warning signs and rules.
- Alcohol and boating don’t mix. Wind, sun, glare and heat can enhance the effects of alcohol hindering the operator’s ability to make decisions.
- Take a water bottle with you and keep it nearby throughout the day. It's easy to get dehydrated in the sun. Drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration. Early signs of dehydration can include dizziness, feeling lightheaded or nausea.
- Take a boater education course. Iowa law requires any person 12-17 years old, who will operate a motorboat over ten horsepower or a personal watercraft, to successfully complete the education program.
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