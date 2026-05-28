Boat traffic increases with summer heat - stay alert

DES MOINES – Iowa waters are starting to get busy as summer heat entices many to local beaches, rivers and lakes to cool off and have some fun. With the peak of the boating season only a few weeks away, remember to stay alert and keep safety in mind every time you are on the water.

Many Iowans enjoyed time on the water during the long holiday weekend last week. Iowa DNR Conservation Officers and Water Patrol Officers worked through more than 200 calls for service over the busy Memorial Day weekend.

Boaters and passengers heading out to a lake, river, pond or any other waterway this summer are encouraged to remain alert to activities around them. Slow down and watch for other boaters, swimmers, skiers, debris or other obstacles in the water. When pulling a water skier or tuber, know the person’s skill level.

Boating Safety