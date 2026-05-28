Air quality permits for review, published 05/28/2026

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and the air where we live. DNR’s permitting staff review the applications to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality standards. The public has the right and is encouraged to comment on draft permits. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits. Submit comments in writing to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at https://idnraqrr.iowadnr.gov/ConPermitSearch or through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Muscatine County

Grain Processing Corporation, 1600 Oregon Street, Muscatine

Project 25-336, Emission Points 318.0: The purpose of this project is to modify the permit for the GP1/GP2 Gluten Spray Dryers. The operating conditions for the required performance tests have been modified. The parametric monitoring for the GP1/GP2 wet scrubbers has been modified. Permit typos have been corrected. The public comment period ends June 29.