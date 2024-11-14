Middle Tennessee Lane Closure Report November 14-20, 2024

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from I-65 to I-40 (East loop) including bridge expansion joint repairs (MM 46.6 – 50).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding weekends), There will be an alternating lane closure in both directions for pavement markings and texture coating.

• LOOK AHEAD: 11/22 at 8 p.m. – 11/25 at 5 a.m., continuous, There will be a full road closure on I-24 eastbound for joint repair. Detour signs will be in place.

The resurfacing on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding weekends), There will be alternating lane and ramp closures on I-24 in both directions for paving, striping, and wall painting operations.

Statewide Mainline Weigh In Motion (WIM) Program.

• Nightly, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for sensor installation (MM 34.3 – 34.5).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

Bridge inspection.

• 11/18 – 11/22, 6 a.m. – 10 a.m., There will be a closure of the right westbound lane for bridge inspection.

• 11/18 – 11/22, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., There will be a closure of the right eastbound lane for bridge inspection.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad (MM 78 – 82).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for punch list items.

The improvement of off-ramp on I-24 and I-231.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 WB for pavement markings.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

• Daily (excluding weekends), 1 p.m., There will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting (MM 214.4 – 218).

• Nightly (excluding weekends), 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be alternating double lane closures in both directions for framing the diaphragms.

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River including grading, drainage, and paving.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 at MM 195 over the Harpeth River for grading and bridge work.

ADA curb ramp upgrades.

• Daily, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane shift at the I-40 off-ramp to Jefferson Street to remove and repair ramps.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane shift at the ramp at Trinity Lane and Brick Church Pike.

DICKSON COUNTY I-40

Statewide Mainline Weigh in Motion (WIM) Program.

• 11/17 – 11/20, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be westbound lane closures for sensor installation.

HICKMAN COUNTY I-40

Milling and paving.

• Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating westbound lane closures for milling and paving operations.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

Pavement repair on the bridge over Squeeze Bottom Lane.

• 11/14, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be a closure of westbound Lane 2 to conduct a partial-depth deck repair.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

• 11/14, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single right lane closure on I-40 WB to trim a tree blocking camera view.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp.

• Nightly (excluding weekends), 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on the I-65 NB merge ramp at Exit 82B from the split of Exits A&B to the merge of I-65 NB/I-40 EB for bridge construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Survey (MM 52 – 54).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be inside lane closures in both directions for survey, drain cleaning, and drainage structure inspection work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

Aerial crossing.

• 11/17, first light – 9 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock along I-840 for aerial crossing near Bending Chestnut Road overpass (MM 15.77).

• 11/17, first light – 9 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock along I-840 for aerial crossing near Garrison Road (MM 16.07).

• LOOK AHEAD: 11/24, first light – 9 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock on I-840 north and south of Davis Hollow Road (MM 16.8, MM 17).

Statewide Mainline Weigh in Motion (WIM) Program.

• 11/14 – 11/15, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-840 in both directions for sensor installation.

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 249

The construction of a concrete box beam bridge on SR 249 over Dry Creek, including grading, drainage and paving.

• 11/14 – 11/20, continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to reconstruct phase II of the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Milling and paving.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a SB lane and shoulder closure for milling and paving operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (OHB) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Continuous, Holt Road will be closed to thru traffic until summer 2025. A detour is in place.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage.

Madison Suburban Utility District.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 11 between Shevel and Dorris Avenue to relocate the water mains for an upcoming City of Goodlettsville drainage project.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

The improvement of the intersection, including signals, on SR 45 (OHB) at Myatt Drive.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent single lane closures in both directions along SSR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) for grading work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 251

ADA curb ramp upgrades.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on Charlotte Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard to remove and repair curb ramps.

The resurfacing on SR 251 (River Road/Old Hickory Boulevard) from near Lakeview Drive to Charlotte Pike.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 251 for pavement marking operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

Blasting for MNAA TARI Phase 2; one blast per day at 1 PM CST.

• Daily, 12:55 p.m. – 1:05 p.m., There will be a complete road closure in both directions during blasting. All traffic will be held while blasting.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 55 over I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Donelson Pike for grading and utility work.

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

• 11/14 – 11/20, continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

MAURY COUNTY SR 246

The Nashville SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) maintenance.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures to install the overhead detection system (MM .52 – 1.12).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 12

The resurfacing on SR 12 (Fort Campbell Boulevard).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for placing pavement markings and thermoplastic from Hermitage Drive to the Kentucky state line.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Bridge inspection.

• 11/14 – 11/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be eastbound lane closures on SR 13 (Zinc Plant Road) for bridge inspection. Traffic will be controlled by flagging operations.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 237

Milling and paving.

• 11/14, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures in both directions for milling and paving activities.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to E. of I-840.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on US 31E (SR 6) from near Greensboro Drive to south of Joann Street.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for final striping (MM 11 – 15).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 386

The repair of the bridge on SR 386 over US 31E (SR 6/Gallatin Road) and Ramp F (MM 6.5 – 7).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for texture coating.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

Hillsboro Road intersection improvements for SR 106 intersection.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on the SR 106 intersection with SR 46 for grading work.

City of Franklin installing water and sewer mains.

• 11/14 – 11/20, continuous, There will be lane closures and detours along SR 106 (Lewisburg Pike) between SR 246 and E. Fowlkes, and Church Street to East Fowlkes.

