Save the Dates for 2025 The Regulated Classroom Train-the-Trainer Sessions

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is continuing its collaboration with Emily Read Daniels, M.Ed., MBA, NCC, SEP™, owner and founder of The Regulated Classroom™ (TRC™), to provide a third phase of train-the-trainer professional learning experiences at no cost to Maine educators.

In the fall of 2023, the Maine DOE launched the first phase of these trainings to respond to requests from educators for classroom resources to support building positive classroom culture and addressing dysregulated student behavior. All 600 spaces for the first phase of TRC trainings were booked within weeks. In the spring of 2024, a second phase of TRC trainings for 600 more educators from across the state was announced, and, like the first round, those sessions also filled up quickly. With a considerable number of emails coming from educators seeking opportunities for professional development—and a waitlist of more than 100 participants—this project has been expanded to create more training opportunities for another 600 educators, starting in March of 2025.

Through a somatosensory and Polyvagal-informed approach to cultivating conditions for “felt safety” in the classroom, TRC equips educators with a framework that consists of four core practices, two essential educator capacities, and sensory tools, establishing a safe and connected classroom environment. TRC offers highly-effective tools and practices to incorporate into routines, along with self-awareness and self-care resources that enable educators to recognize and bring regulation to the classroom, supporting engagement, connection, and learning.

To develop leadership capacity and promote project sustainability, the Maine DOE Office of School and Student Supports secured funding from Title II and hired Lead Co-Regulators from each of Maine’s nine Superintendent Regions. These Lead Co-Regulators are facilitating a series of three events this school year, specifically designed to support the implementation and sustainability efforts of educators trained in the framework of TRC. These in-person opportunities will allow participants to share successes and brainstorm strategies to meet any challenges, developing a vibrant community with a strong sense of mattering and belonging for educators. Click here to be included.

Here is what some participants have said about The Regulated Classroom:

“[We’re] feeling much more connected as a school community. Students feel safe within their settings when TRC is implemented.”

“[The implementation of TRC] is creating more interactive experiences between teachers and students.”

“[TRC is] 100% positive [and brings about a] culture of positive change, [plus] lower discipline referrals.”

“[TRC is] supportive of our shift toward embracing an integrated trauma-responsive approach. Kids and staff enjoy the practices.”

With more than 94% of Maine educators rating their experience with TRC as “Very Good” or “Excellent”—and many remarking that this is the best training they have ever attended—the Maine DOE is delighted to announce this new series of additional trainings, with an intent to open registrations in early January and then again in mid-July. Proposed dates and times are as follows:

The Regulated Classroom registrations (open week of January 6, 2025):

Locale Previous Trainings Info Dates Max. # of Trainees 1. Kittery (York County) Participants thus far from York County: 126 3/11, 3/12 50 2. South Paris (Oxford County) Participants thus far from Oxford County: 64 3/27, 3/28 50 3. Scarborough (Cumberland County) Participants thus far from Cumberland County: 141 4/10, 4/11 50 4. Auburn (Androscoggin County) Participants thus far from Androscoggin County: 64 5/8, 5/9 50 5. Damariscotta/ Jefferson (Lincoln County) Participants thus far from Lincoln County: 25 5/21, 5/22 50 6. Skowhegan (Somerset County) Participants thus far from Somerset County: 51 6/3, 6/4 50

The Regulated Classroom registrations (open week of July 7, 2025):

7. South Portland (Cumberland County) Participants thus far from Cumberland County: 141 9/9, 9/10 60 8. Northern Maine locale (Aroostook County) Participants thus far from Aroostook County: 30 9/25, 9/26 40 9. Belfast (Waldo County) Participants thus far from Waldo County: 41 10/1, 10/2 50 10. Ellsworth/Bar Harbor (Hancock County) Participants thus far from Hancock County: 36 10/23, 10/24 50 11. Orono (Penobscot County) Participants thus far from Penobscot County: 58 11/4, 11/5 50 12. Portland (Cumberland County) Participants thus far from Cumberland County: 141 11/18, 11/19 50

To learn more about TRC, click here. If you have additional questions regarding the third phase of TRC trainings, please contact the Maine DOE. Administrators are encouraged to reach out to Kellie Bailey, Maine DOE Social Emotional Learning Specialist, at kellie.bailey@maine.gov. School personnel are encouraged to reach out to Sarah Nelson, Maine DOE Student Engagement Specialist, at sarah.nelson@maine.gov.

This opportunity for Maine educators is made possible through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding.