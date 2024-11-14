The Benson Portland to Unveil 53rd Annual Gingerbread Masterpiece December 3, 2024

The Benson Portland's Gingerbread Castle unveiling December 2023.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Benson Portland, Curio Collection by Hilton, proudly invites the community to its 53rd annual gingerbread masterpiece unveiling on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 6 PM. This beloved holiday tradition promises an evening of joy, music, and festive surprises for all ages.

This year, Chef David Diffendorfer has outdone himself, utilizing over 150 pounds of house-made gingerbread, 50 pounds of marzipan, 20 pounds of chocolate, 10 pounds of Rice Krispies treats, and buckets of royal icing to craft a breathtaking gingerbread creation.

While the details of this year’s masterpiece will remain a secret until the unveiling, it is inspired by the rich and fascinating history of a whimsical structure that has captivated tourists with its fairy-tale appearances for centuries.

The evening will feature live music, enchanting holiday caroling, and complimentary hot chocolate, creating a magical atmosphere for all attendees. In a delightful twist, guests can look forward to a surprise visit from Santa, adding to the holiday spirit of the event.

Event Details:

• What: 53rd Annual Gingerbread Masterpiece Unveiling

• When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 6 PM

• Where: The Benson Portland, Curio Collection by Hilton

• Highlights: Live music, holiday caroling, hot chocolate, and a surprise visit from Santa

Join us for an unforgettable evening that celebrates the spirit of the season and the art of gingerbread crafting. Admission is free, and all are welcome to share in the holiday cheer at The Benson Portland.

For further information, please contact Phil Welz at 503.219.6708 or pwelz@bensonhotel.com

While visiting The Benson Portland and the gingerbread masterpiece on display, guests are invited to make the holidays brighter for countless children in our community this holiday season by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to support the annual Fox 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive. Toy donations can be dropped off at The Benson’s hotel lobby through December 10.

About The Benson Portland, Curio Collection by Hilton

The Benson Portland is a historic hotel that blends timeless elegance with modern comforts. As part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, it offers guests a unique experience in the heart of Portland, attracting visitors from near and far.

