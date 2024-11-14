Ocean House Announces Holiday Happenings & Cheer for the Season

WATCH HILL, RI, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocean House , a Forbes Five-Star Hotel, Spa and Restaurant, Relais and Châteaux, luxury resort overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in Watch Hill, R.I., announces celebrations and events around the most wonderful time of year this holiday season. With frosted windowpanes, lush garland and twinkling lights adorning every corner of Ocean House while the scent of pine boughs fill the space with holiday nostalgia, guests enjoy festive dining and jolly experiences from the beginning of the season through a cheerful toast with fireworks at midnight on New Year’s Eve.Thanksgiving Celebration – Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, 11am – 6:30 pm$135 per adult, $75 per child ages 6-12, $35 per child ages 5 and under (plus tax & gratuity)Family and friends gather in the Seaside Ballroom to delight in the comforts of a home-style feast with Ocean House’s traditional Thanksgiving Buffet. Gatherers savor holiday favorites from succulent roasted turkey to marvelous sides and spectacular desserts with unlimited sparkling wine and mimosas.Sharing holiday activities and spirited special events, from Brunch with Santa and an ice cream social with the Mystic Aquarium penguins to get-togethers over decadent five-star meals, all ages enjoy the season at Ocean House. Visitors are welcome for the day or overnight in a luxurious guest room or ocean view Signature Suite.Festive HappeningsIce Cream Social with Mystic Aquarium Penguins – Nov. 29, 2024Annual Tree Lighting and Dinner with Santa Claus – Nov. 30, 2024Brunch with Santa - Weekends in DecemberSanta Checks In - Weekends in DecemberCommunity Gingerbread Competition – Dec. 11, 2024Small Business Holiday Soirees – Dec. 5 & 13, 2024Christmas Dining – Dec. 24 & 25, 2024New Year's Eve Ball: Monte Carlo – Dec. 31, 2024Holiday workshops offer activities to do with friends and family while learning a special aspect to create for the season and beyond.Holiday Wreath Workshops – Dec. 1 & 8, 2024Ornament-Making Workshops – Dec. 4, 11 & 18, 2024Cookie & Cupcake Decorating – Dec. 7, 14 & 20, 2024Gingerbread House Workshop – Dec. 12 & 19, 2024Truffle Tree Workshop - Dec. 17 & 23, 2024Holiday Wine Tasting – Dec. 20, 2024For more information about the holiday events and happenings at Ocean House, visit oceanhouseri.com/the-holidays-at-ocean-house. For reservations and information about the resort, visit oceanhouseri.com. Follow Ocean House happenings at @OceanHouseRI on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.# # #About Ocean HouseLocated on the scenic Atlantic coast in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, Ocean House was originally built in 1868 as a summer home attracting distinguished guests in the early 1900’s. The grand Victorian hotel was a beach resort where generations of families and guests from American came ‘to summer.’ It closed in 2003 when it was deemed beyond repair, and in 2004 the concept of a new structure replicating the original exterior design was conceived. In 2010, it reopened after a $140M historic rebuild, and it features 49 guestrooms, 20 suites, and private cottage residences available for rent. Today, Ocean House is one of only 14 Forbes Five-Star hotels in the world, and a member of Relais & Chateaux.

