U.S. Marines Bring New Capabilities to International Naval Exercise

The Marines, from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group (8th ESB EOD) and Headquarters and Service Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group (H&S Battalion, 2nd MLG), introduced a range of techniques to counter weapons of mass destruction, including Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) identification and handling, mechanical and thermal breaching and sensitive site exploitation.

8th ESB EOD and 2nd MLG Marines also worked alongside U.S. Coast Guard members to conduct Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) training with Allies and partner nations during the 10-day exercise.

“Each one of these skill sets is critical to the overall operations of visit, board, search and seizure conducted by the United States Coast Guard,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nick Confortini, officer in charge of the Marine Corps detachment for Phoenix Express. “These trainings are an important aspect of overall maritime security operations. The information sharing we have done over these last 10 days have not only improved our cooperation with our allies and partners but enhanced our joint capabilities.”

CBRN training ensures that the U.S. and its partners and allies have the capability and capacity to respond to CBRN incidents and quickly restore normal operations if such an incident occurs.

U.S. Marines demonstrated thermal and mechanical breaching techniques designed to penetrate concrete, metal and shipboard hatches during visit, board, search, and seizure operations, and shared tactics for sensitive site exploitation used to collect evidence aboard a target vessel.

Phoenix Express provides North African, European, and U.S. maritime forces the opportunity to work together, share information, and refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to promote maritime safety and security in the Mediterranean Sea. Phoenix Express deters sea-based illicit activity and protects NATO’s and Europe’s southern flank against malign activity.

Participating nations in Phoenix Express included Algeria, Belgium, Georgia, Italy, Libya, Malta, Mauritania, Morocco, Tunisia, Türkiye, Senegal, and the United States.

Phoenix Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Naval Forces Africa and executed by Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns.

Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa.