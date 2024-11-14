FDLE arrests Okeechobee man for soliciting a minor

November 14, 2024

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Kyler Michael Morgan, 20, of Okeechobee, Wednesday for one count of computer use to solicit a minor, one count of engaging in communications harmful to a minor and two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Agents say Morgan was soliciting sexual images from a juvenile online.

The investigation located online chats between the suspect and victim using the messaging app, Wizz. The victim’s app profile indicated she was 14 years old and the suspect’s app profile showed that he was 16 years old.

The investigation identified Morgan as the user, and that he was 19 years old when he asked for sexual pictures from the child. During the investigation, agents also located child sexual abuse materials on electronic devices belonging to Morgan.

Morgan was arrested and booked into the Okeechobee County Jail on Nov. 13. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 19th Judicial Circuit.

The case is being investigated by the FDLE Fort Myers cybercrimes unit.

The investigation remains active and agents believe there may be additional victims. If you have information about this case, please contact the FDLE Fort Myers office at (239) 278-7170.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us

