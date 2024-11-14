State Surplus Property Items Available for Maine Schools to Purchase

Under the State of Maine’s Surplus Property Donee Program, educational institutions in Maine are eligible to purchase surplus property items (new and used) that are no longer needed by state departments at a significantly reduced cost. Approved donees can also purchase federal surplus property items from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

Surplus property of potential value for educational institutions includes:

Computers, monitors, printers

Tables, desks, chairs, filing cabinets

Office supplies (including whiteboards)

Books, children’s toys

Vocational training equipment

Vehicles and heavy equipment

Check out pictures on the PDF document linked below for examples of surplus items available from Maine Surplus Property, including a large inventory of winter tires!

November 2024 Surplus Property Available for Educational Institutions (PDF). (To view vehicles and larger items stored in the auction yard, please see the current inventory posted on the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services’ website.)

Before purchasing items, educational institutions must apply to become a “donee” of the program. Steps for purchasing are as follows:

Step 1: Become a donee.

Educational institutions must complete the donee application form to access state or federal surplus property. Once your application is approved, your institution can purchase any available surplus items up to 30 days before they are offered to the public.

Not sure if your educational institution is already an approved donee, or have any other questions? Please contact statesurplus@maine.gov or (207) 287-2923.

Step 2: Once you become a donee, you can acquire surplus property in these ways:

To view and purchase surplus property stored in the warehouse (85 Leighton Road in Augusta), visit in-person Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. New items are added to the surplus warehouse every day! (NOTE: Maine Surplus Property has a public sale on the second Friday of every month. The warehouse has the most items available to donees Monday through Thursday during the week of the public sale. There will be fewer items available directly after the sale.)

(85 Leighton Road in Augusta), visit in-person Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. New items are added to the surplus warehouse every day! (NOTE: Maine Surplus Property has a public sale on the second Friday of every month. The warehouse has the most items available to donees Monday through Thursday during the week of the public sale. There will be fewer items available directly after the sale.) To purchase vehicles and larger items stored in the auction yard , attend the Donee Viewing and Sale Days on the third Thursday of every month. Donees can view auction yard inventory on the Donee Guidance and Information webpage of the website or in-person beginning at 1 p.m. on Donee Viewing and Sale Days. These items go on sale for donees at 2 p.m. After that, all items are made available to the public on GovPlanet.

, attend the Donee Viewing and Sale Days on the third Thursday of every month. Donees can view auction yard inventory on the Donee Guidance and Information webpage of the website or in-person beginning at 1 p.m. on Donee Viewing and Sale Days. These items go on sale for donees at 2 p.m. After that, all items are made available to the public on GovPlanet. To view and request federal surplus property , please follow the guidelines posted on the Donee Guidance and Information webpage.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) works directly with the Maine State Agency for Surplus Property to provide regular updates about newly-available surplus items through the Maine DOE Newsroom. Look for updated communications there every other month.