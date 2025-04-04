Reports Due Soon: April 1 Enrollment and Quarter 3 Attendance, Truancy, Bullying, and Behavior

April 1 Enrollment reporting opened on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The due date for certifying this report is Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

A comparison of April enrollments to October enrollments is used for policy and decision-making. Therefore, it is important for school administrative units (SAUs) to complete this review and certification in the reported timeframe.

Please note that this report provides up-to-date address information for the SUN Bucks Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) program. Students’ address information should be updated to reflect valid mailing addresses.

Collection of Title I allocation data for private schools with eligible students will be provided for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, based on the 2024-2025 April 1 enrollment collection. Private schools with Title I-eligible students should enter enrollment data of eligible students into State Synergy.

Quarter 3 Reports are open as of Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The due date for validating these reports will be Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Collection of Attendance, Truancy, Behavior, and Bullyingare ongoing reports for the school year. This validation provides an opportunity to update data to this point in the year. The final certification of these reports will be at the end of the school year; updating data to this point will allow for more efficient certification at the end of the school year.

For questions about April 1 Enrollment and/or Quarter 3 reporting, please contact MEDMS.Support@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896.