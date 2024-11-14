Katahdin Elementary School Honored for Healthy Afterschool Programming

Recently, the Maine Family Resource Center’s After School Program at Katahdin Elementary School received an Outstanding Star award from Bangor Public Health and Community Services. This award recognizes the school for its dedication to increasing students’ physical activity by establishing a Mileage Club in the After School Program.

Gail Pocock, Katahdin Elementary After School Program Coordinator

Mileage Club is a physical activity challenge that engages students in a team atmosphere. Students can walk, run, or ride bicycles around Katahdin Elementary School’s half-mile outdoor trail, counting their distance traveled toward a larger group goal. Along the way, students get rewards, like differently-colored foot charms to go on necklaces they wear. These motivational activities keep kids moving and having fun.

“I decided to organize the Mileage Club as an avenue for students to participate in physical exercise,” Gail Pocock, Katahdin Elementary After School Program Coordinator, said. “My goal is to provide opportunities for children to experience and develop healthy lifestyle choices and spend less time on screens.”

This is the first year of Bangor Public Health and Community Services’ Outstanding Star recognition program. Staff from the Health Promotion Team at Bangor Public Health and Community Services nominated organizations and individuals based on the experiences they’ve had working with them.

The Healthy Eating Active Living Team (HEAL) for the city of Bangor nominated Pocock for the award. They have collaborated with Pocock since 2017 to ensure students in the often-underserved, rural community of Katahdin have access to as many programs and resources as possible to support their health. In addition to the Mileage Club, which began in 2023 at Katahdin Elementary School, Pocock has also included SNAP-Ed and Let’s Go! in the After School Program, both of which have been very successful.

“Students have voice and choice at our After School Program,” said Pocock.

“This is the best day ever,” one of the After School Program students said of the Mileage Club. “I get to ride a bike!”

Katahdin Elementary School and RSU 89 have invested in outdoor education through the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures (RREV) grant. It was with this funding that these outdoor trails were created at Katahdin Elementary School. The grant has also funded outdoor classrooms, gear, and clothing to encourage more outdoor learning.

Nine organizations and individuals were recognized this year as Outstanding Stars by Bangor Public Health and Community Services. For more information about this award, click here.

Information for this story was provided by Bangor Public Health and Community Services and Katahdin Elementary School. To share good news from your school, fill out the Maine DOE good news submission form.