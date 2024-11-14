Jingle Books 2024 Is a Virtual Holiday Celebration Featuring Authors, Games, Giveaways and Holiday Cheer

Jingle Books 2024 Jingle Books Giveaway Black Chateau Marketing and Public Relations for Authors Books That Make You Logo

The annual virtual, bookish celebration is presented by Books That Make You and kicks off with a livestream event on December 7, 2024.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jingle Books, the annual bookish winter holiday celebration, returns to livestream on Saturday, December 7, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The free, two-hour live event streams through Books That Make You’s YouTube Channel . Attendees can also visit the Jingle Books Facebook Group for complete information and participate in holiday-themed activities during the livestream and throughout the holiday season.Hosted by William Bernhardt, founder of WriterCon, and co-hosted by J Gordon Curtis, this year’s Jingle Books promises a delightful evening filled with live readings, holiday activities, games, and bookish holiday traditions, both old and new.Attendees will also be eligible to enter the Jingle Books giveaway, and everyone who enters will also receive a Virtual Stocking delivered to their inbox after the livestream event. Packed with exclusive bookish gifts and surprises to celebrate the season, the Virtual Stocking is a must for booklovers.The 2024 Jingle Books line-up features a mix of authors from various genres who will share holiday stories, readings, and insights:Featured AuthorsMick Heyman – Author of Mellow Your Money, Mick will read from his book and give a short Tarot card reading, offering insights on what 2025 may bring with a focus on finding balance and mellowness in the new yearRebecca Hendricks – Known for the Hound Dogged series, Rebecca presents a special reading of her original story, A Hound Dogged Christmas Tail, written exclusively for Jingle Books 2024Russell Little – Forty-year practicing trial attorney from Houston, Texas, and author of Murder By Storm, will demonstrate a perfect Old Fashioned and discuss how his wife perfects the Christmas seasonStacia Moffett – Author of the Lost and Found in Tennessee series, Stacia will share a heartfelt story about her family’s Irish Christmas breakfast traditions in 1950s Nashville, TennesseeLisa Niver – Award-winning author of Brave-ish, Lisa will share her top holiday travel tips, secret getaway spots, and advice on staying fearless and adventurous after fiftyCC Robinson - Award-winning author of the “Divided” Young Adult Dystopian series and a Christmas cookie aficionado, will share a favorite cookie recipe: Old Fashioned Snowball CookiesAlso appearing: Kieren Brown, Grinnell “Buzz” Desjarlais and Steven JosephJingle Books is free to attend. To sign up for email alerts and to receive the Virtual Stocking, subscribe to the Books That Make You newsletter . To enter the Jingle Books giveaway, visit the Books That Make You Win Page.Winners will be announced at the end of the livestream event and by email. Plus, games and other festive giveaways happen in the Jingle Books Facebook Group throughout the holiday season. For additional details and updates, follow along on social media with #JingleBooks2024.About Black Château Enterprises and Books That Make You:Black Château Enterprises is an award-winning company that houses three brands. The Black Château marketing and public relations firm specializes in promoting authors, books, personality brands, and creative individuals from around the world with a full spectrum of services. Black Château’s sister company, Books That Make You, is a Webby Award-winning, multi-media brand that promotes books through its website, radio show/podcast, and social media channels. Black Château created and biannually produces The BookFest, an online bookish adventure for readers and writers. Black Château is virtual company, born in Southern California, its office is headquartered in Norman, Oklahoma. The company’s motto is: We believe in storytellers. Visit Black Château and Books That Make You online for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.