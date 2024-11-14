Submit Release
Re: Vergennes Traffic Light Outage

Power has been restored and the traffic lights are operational. 


Continue to drive carefully.

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vergennes Police Department

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

All traffic lights in the city of Vergennes are not working at this time. 


Motorists are reminded that an intersection without traffic lights should be approached as a four way stop.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    


Please drive carefully.

