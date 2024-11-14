Bisk and Kelley School of Business Expand Partnership to Empower Modern Workforce

New online programs in Project Management, Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, and Data Driven Decision Making equip professionals with skills for career advancement

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bisk, a leader in online education solutions, is excited to announce an expansion of its partnership with the Kelley School of Business Executive Education Programs (KEEP). This strengthened collaboration will bring four fully online certificate programs in project management, lean six sigma green belt, and data driven decision making to learners worldwide, equipping them with the skills and expertise needed to thrive in today's dynamic business environment.“At Bisk, we’re dedicated to empowering learners with meaningful, career-advancing skills,” said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk. “Our continued partnership with the Kelley School of Business means we can deliver top-tier programs that not only support professional growth but also provide real value for employers seeking talented, knowledgeable leaders. Together, we’re shaping a stronger, more agile workforce.”KEEP’s online certificate programs, combined with Bisk’s expertise in digital education and workforce development, create a transformative learning experience. Learners will benefit from Bisk’s advanced support services and KEEP’s hands-on, problem-solving approach to education, preparing them to make an immediate impact in their respective fields.The four programs encompassed in this partnership:Fundamentals of Project Management: Develop real-world skills for success in project management. Project management is becoming increasingly important to the modern business enterprise as an engine of change.Project Management Professional (PMP) Exam Prep: This 10-week PMP Exam Prep Course equips professionals with the latest content, skills, and required training hours to pass the PMP exam. Join a supportive community of learners as you prepare for success on the Project Management Institute's current exam.Lean Six Sigma Green Belt: Experience a complete Lean Six Sigma Green Belt curriculum designed to meet the most rigorous standards, the highest quality learning content available anywhere, and a world-class blended learning model representing the best marriage of technology with coaching and facilitation.Data Driven Decision Making: Gain essential data analytics skills in this 10-week, self-paced course. Learn data interpretation, Monte Carlo simulations, optimization, and predictive modeling, with optional live sessions for personalized guidance.Together, these programs develop a workforce that is not only skilled in executing complex projects but also capable of implementing efficiencies and driving innovation — making them vital to any organization’s growth and long-term success.“Bisk’s commitment to providing exceptional online learning aligns perfectly with our mission to prepare professionals to meet real-world business challenges,” said Executive Director for Kelley Executive Education Programs Ron Thomas. “Our new certificate offerings empower learners to master skills that drive performance and innovation, providing a competitive edge in today’s data-driven economy.”Bisk first partnered with KEEP in May of this year.For more details on the programs and how to register, please visit www.biskamplified.com About Indiana University Kelley School of BusinessFor more than 100 years -- first in Bloomington and later in Indianapolis, online and for top companies – Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business has prepared students to lead organizations, start companies, develop new products and services, and shape business knowledge and policy. For more than 40 years, its Kelley Executive Education Programs (KEEP) has designed, developed, and presented customized corporate degrees and graduate certificates. The non-degree division of KEEP offers graduate-level non-degree custom programs and open enrollment short courses and professional certificates. KEEP has established partnerships with leading organizations and industry associations such as Allegion, Eli Lilly, General Motors, Ingersoll-Rand, GE Appliances, NCSHA, and the NFL Players Association.About BiskBisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University, Eastern Connecticut State University, University of Missouri-St. Louis, and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.

