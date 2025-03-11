Bisk Amplified and Ashford Group of Companies Launch Online Learning for Employee Growth

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bisk Amplified , a premier online education provider, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Ashford Group of Companies to introduce the ACE (Access to Certification & Education) Program, a no cost to employee initiative dedicated to empowering employees through education, professional development, and career advancement.“Our partnership with Ashford Group of Companies reinforces our dedication to equipping learners with impactful, career-advancing skills,” said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk . “ACE embodies our mission to make education more accessible, and we are excited to provide Ashford associates with transformative learning opportunities that fuel both personal growth and organizational success.”Bisk Amplified’s expertise in workforce development and partnerships with top universities provide Ashford associates with a user-friendly platform for career growth. The ACE Program offers free access to tailored online courses, equipping professionals with in-demand skills to thrive in an evolving workforce. By fostering upskilling and professional development, ACE enhances career opportunities, boosts engagement, and strengthens retention. Associates can earn certificates in professional development, leadership and management, English as a Second Language (ESL), and High School Equivalency (GED) from leading universities that include:• Michigan State University• Emory Executive Education, Goizueta Business School• Emory University• Kelley School of Business Executive Education Programs• Southern Methodist University• Vanderbilt Owen Graduate School of Business• UBC Sauder School of Business• Bisk Workforce EssentialsThe Ashford Group of Companies CHRO, Rick Badgley, is confident that the new ACE program will unlock the potential of our field and corporate associates who want to grow in their careers. "Providing access to professional and career development resources at no cost is a key element in our efforts to attract and retain talent," stated Badgley. "We are thrilled to partner with Bisk to inspire and unlock the potential of our associates."For more information on the ACE Program and the courses available, visit https://biskamplified.com/public/ashford To learn more about Bisk Amplified and the programs available, visit www.biskamplified.com About Ashford Group of CompaniesAshford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper-upscale, full-service hotels.Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities regulations. We will not publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise except to the extent required by lawAbout Bisk AmplifiedBisk Amplified is a premier provider of online education and development solutions, offering an innovative platform that gives organizations and their employees access to top-tier courses and programs from leading U.S. universities. Committed to excellence, Bisk Amplified enhances team skills and supports talent goals with tailored education benefits, including tuition reductions and dedicated Student Success representatives who assist learners every step of the way. Empower your workforce with exclusive access to elite programs designed for growth and achievement and explore new pathways for organizational and individual success with Bisk Amplified. To learn more, visit biskamplified.com.

