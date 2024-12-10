Bisk Amplified Partners with St. Catherine University to Advance Healthcare and Leadership

Offered through St. Kate’s Graduate College and College for Adults, these flexible and innovative online programs tackle critical workforce challenges

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bisk Amplified, a premier online education provider, has partnered with St. Catherine University (St. Kate’s), a private Catholic university in Saint Paul, Minnesota, to offer an innovative suite of online undergraduate and graduate programs. Together, they aim to equip professional learners with essential skills for high-demand roles within healthcare and organizational and information leadership.By uniting Bisk Amplified’s workforce development expertise with St. Kate’s transformative mission and innovative programs, this partnership addresses critical workforce gaps and creates opportunities for career advancement. The fully online programs provide unique opportunities for career advancement while fostering leadership and driving positive change in key industries."Partnering with St. Kate’s allows Bisk Amplified to support professionals in advancing their careers within vital disciplines like healthcare and information management," said Dr. Jennifer King, Bisk Amplified’s senior vice president of workforce and education. "We’re offering an exceptional learning experience that directly addresses industry needs and prepares individuals for immediate and long-term leadership roles that not only close critical workforce gaps but also contribute to meaningful social and economic progress."Current healthcare programs available for enrollment starting in early 2025:• Master of Science in Nursing: Nurse Educator: Designed for RNs with a BSN aiming for roles as educators in health systems, colleges, and other settings. The curriculum covers education principles, diverse learner needs, instructional techniques, student evaluation, and explores ethical, legal, leadership, and societal trends in nursing and healthcare.• Nursing: RN to BSN Completion: Provides in-depth knowledge and practical skills in evidence-based practice, research, nursing care of families and populations, leadership, and systems change. For associate degree-prepared nurses, earning a BSN from St. Kate's is key to career advancement, leadership, and improving health outcomes.• Physical Therapist Assistant: Bachelor’s Degree Completion: This program enhances advanced skills in pharmacology, nutrition, health coaching, wellness, manual therapy, and rehabilitation management. It builds on associate-level training through lab activities focused on psychomotor and cognitive domains, while deepening students’ understanding of societal healthcare issues and boosting their professional autonomy.• Bachelor of Applied Science, Psychology: Offers busy adults a flexible path to earn a degree in psychology, covering core theories, research, and real-world applications. A "3+2" option combines a bachelor’s in psychology with a Master of Public Health. Graduates are prepared for careers in public affairs, education, business, health, and more, or further studies in counseling, mental health, or psychology. The program focuses on program design and evaluation, not direct clinical care.In addition to healthcare-focused programs, this partnership offers key areas of growth in organizational and information leadership:• Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership: This program teaches collaborative leadership, fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion. Students develop leadership skills, make data-driven decisions, and apply multicultural workplace dynamics, ethical practices, and effective problem-solving strategies to drive organizational success.• Master of Library and Information Science: Accredited by the American Library Association (ALA), this program helps professionals advance their knowledge, acquire expertise in specialized areas, understand the impact of new technologies, and take on greater managerial roles in library and information services.“Through this partnership with Bisk Amplified, St. Kate’s is expanding our commitment to empowering individuals by making high-quality education more accessible to those seeking to advance their careers and impact their communities,” said Lauran Hundshamer, vice president of Enrollment and Marketing at St. Catherine University. “By offering programs in essential fields like healthcare, leadership, and information management, we’re equipping students with the knowledge and skills to step into leadership roles and meet the demands of an evolving workforce. This collaboration enables us to further our mission of fostering success and amplifying contributions across industries.”Visit bisk.amplified.com for detailed program information and enrollment.About St. Catherine UniversitySustained by a legacy of visionary women, St. Catherine University educates women to lead and influence. We are a diverse community of learners dedicated to academic rigor, core Catholic values, and a heartfelt commitment to social justice. St. Kate’s offers degrees at all levels in the humanities, arts, sciences, healthcare, and business fields that engage women in uncovering positive ways of transforming the world. St. Kate’s students learn and discern wisely, and live and lead justly — all to power lives of meaning. Discover more at stkate.edu About Bisk AmplifiedBisk Amplified is a premier provider of online education and development solutions, offering an innovative platform that gives organizations and their employees access to top-tier courses and programs from leading U.S. universities. Committed to excellence, Bisk Amplified enhances team skills and supports talent goals with tailored education benefits, including tuition reductions and dedicated Student Success representatives who assist learners every step of the way. Empower your workforce with exclusive access to elite programs designed for growth and achievement and explore new pathways for organizational and individual success with Bisk Amplified. To learn more, visit biskamplified.com.About BiskBisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University, Eastern Connecticut State University, University of Missouri-St. Louis, Kelley School of Business, University of Louisville, Nexford University, and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.