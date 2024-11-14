Submit Release
Douglas County Veterans Treatment Court Volunteers Time and Service for Veterans Day

On Saturday, November 10, 2024, staff and participants from the Douglas County Veterans Treatment Court visited the Omaha Veterans Center near 42nd and Center to help with cleanup efforts, both inside and outside the facility. The Veterans Center was selected as the focus of this service project because of the significant role Robert Montag, a member of the treatment team and representative of the Veterans Center, has played in supporting many of the court’s participants over the years. This cleanup project also aimed to strengthen the connection between the Veterans Center and those involved in the Douglas County Veterans Treatment Court, fostering a supportive environment for veterans.

The mission of the Douglas County Veterans Treatment Court is to honor the service of justice-system-involved veterans by providing a rehabilitative program that combines intensive supervision and treatment services to address veterans’ service-related experiences and enhance public safety by returning law-abiding and productive citizens to the community.

 

For additional information, please contact:

Rob Owens, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: 402-444-4187   email: rob.owens@nejudicial.gov

