Call for Nominations for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program 

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) invites school administrative units (SAUs) to nominate graduating high school seniors for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Please consider nominating a student who demonstrates outstanding scholarship but who might not otherwise be nominated through the current SAT/ACT, Arts, or Career and Technical Education recognition processes. All high school seniors graduating between January and August of 2025, who are U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents, and who attend public, parochial, or independent schools, are eligible.   

Please submit only ONE nomination per SAU by midnight on Thursday, November 21, 2024. You can access the application here

A selection committee from the Maine DOE will review all nominations and select 10 female and 10 male students to advance to the national competition.  

The final U.S. Presidential Scholars will be chosen by the Commission on Presidential Scholars. These students will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. in June and will be awarded the U.S. Presidential Scholars medallion at a ceremony hosted by the White House honoring their achievements. During their visit, scholars will have the opportunity to meet with influential national and international figures, including government officials, educators, authors, musicians, scientists, and other accomplished individuals. 

For more information, please contact Beth Lambert, Chief Teaching and Learning Officer, at beth.lambert@maine.gov

