RxParadigm Partners with PrairieStar Health Center to Launch Tungsten + PLUS™: A Neutral 340B Clearinghouse Solution

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RxParadigm, Inc., a leader in 340B program and pharmacy supply chain solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with PrairieStar Health Center to launch Tungsten + PLUS™, a neutral 340B clearinghouse platform. This innovative solution is designed to certify 340B claims, prevent duplicate discounts, and ensure compliance with state and federal regulations.

With this collaboration, PrairieStar Health Center becomes a trailblazer as one of the first health centers to adopt a neutral clearinghouse solution, setting a nationwide precedent for transparency in 340B program management. The 340B program is critical for health centers, enabling access to discounted medications for underserved populations. However, managing relationships between Covered Entities, drug manufacturers, Medicaid, and health plans poses unique challenges—particularly concerning duplicate discounts that lead to contract pharmacy restrictions impacting centers across the U.S.

The Tungsten + PLUS™ platform provides PrairieStar Health Center and participating health centers with a collaborative, transparent solution that addresses duplicate discount issues, certifies 340B claims, and ensures adherence to federal requirements, including provisions under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

“We’re excited to partner with RxParadigm and implement the Tungsten + PLUS™ platform, bringing much-needed transparency to the 340B program,” said Bryant Anderson, CEO of PrairieStar Health Center. “Kansas Covered Entities benefit from state laws that protect against contract pharmacy restrictions by drug manufacturers, thanks to extensive local collaboration. Our partnership with RxParadigm’s neutral clearinghouse underscores our commitment to sharing data on duplicate discount prevention, showcasing Kansas’s leadership in setting standards for transparency.”

This collaboration represents a significant step forward, enabling PrairieStar Health Center to demonstrate best practices and lead by example in preventing duplicate discounts that can result in double payments.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with PrairieStar Health Center on this transformative solution,” said Mesfin Tegenu, CEO of RxParadigm. “By working with PrairieStar, a forward-thinking healthcare leader, we are setting a new standard for 340B compliance that reduces the operational burden of duplicate discounts, empowering health centers to deliver better patient care.”

PrairieStar Health Center will receive exclusive access to Tungsten + PLUS™, with extensive training, resources, and ongoing support to ensure seamless implementation and sustainable success.

This partnership reinforces both organizations' commitment to improving healthcare for underserved communities by simplifying and securing the 340B program.

For more information on Tungsten + PLUS™ and RxParadigm’s services, visit www.rxparadigm.com. For more on PrairieStar Health Center, visit https://www.pshcks.org.

About RxParadigm

RxParadigm offers innovative pharmacy technology and 340B program solutions that enhance efficiency and transparency in the drug supply chain. Its neutral 340B clearinghouse, Tungsten + PLUS™, addresses key challenges like duplicate discounts and transaction transparency, allowing healthcare organizations to focus on high-quality patient care.

About PrairieStar Health Center

PrairieStar Health Center provides primary care services to underserved communities, advancing healthcare access and affordability. As an early adopter of healthcare innovation, PrairieStar is dedicated to improving the well-being of its communities through high-quality, cost-effective care.

