Great American Storage® and RSG Development Break Ground on New Ocala Facility

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great American Storage and RSG Development, experienced developers and managers of Class-A Self-Storage, RV/Boat, and Garage Suites facilities in the U.S., are pleased to announce the groundbreaking of its newest location in Ocala, Florida. The facility, Great American Self Storage of Ocala, is one of many collaborations between Great American Self Storage and RSG Development (RSG).Scheduled to open in September 2025, the state-of-the-art storage facility will be located at 9190 SW State Rd 200 in Ocala. The 127,461 square-foot property will offer a wide range of features and amenities, including:● Solar panels for sustainable energy generation● Bluetooth-enabled smart locks for enhanced security● On-site management for personalized customer service● Drive Up climatized units to serve the needs of local businesses● Boat/RV parking"We are thrilled to bring our premium self-storage services to the Ocala community," said David Gandolfo, Founder and CEO of Great American Storage. "This new facility is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with exceptional storage solutions."The partnership with RSG, a leading developer of self-storage facilities, has been integral to the success of this project. "We are excited to collaborate with Great American Self Storage on this new Ocala facility," said Erik Johnson, Managing General Partner of RSG. "By leveraging our expertise and resources, we are confident this property will become a premier self-storage destination for personal and commercial customers in the region."The groundbreaking took place on November 7th, 2024, with representatives from both Great American Self Storage and RSG in attendance. For more information about Great American Self Storage and the new Ocala facility, please visit GreatAmericanSelfStorage.com.Great American Storage is a vertically integrated real estate company that develops, builds, and operates best-in-class Self-Storage, RV/Boat Storage, and Garage Suites facilities. Our mission is to deliver lasting value to our investors, partners, customers, and the communities our facilities serve. Great American Storage strives to be the most “desired to work with” and valuable private self-storage brand in the marketplace. We believe that collaboration, creativity, experience, and speed to market through proven processes are the key to our success.Founded in 2021, RSG was born out of a vision to develop Class A Self Storage and Boat RV Storage facilities in target markets with unmet needs. With more than 30 years of real estate experience between them, Erik Johnson and George Hristodoulou combined their synergistic skill sets to create an opportunistic, creative and analytical approach to investing in the Self Storage Real Estate Sector. From the beginning of the process to the end, Erik and George remain a part of each decision being made.

