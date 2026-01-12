Great American Storage Celebrates Grand Opening of New State-of-the-Art Facility in Stratford, NJ

Great American Self Storage of Stratford

STRATFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great American Storage , a leading developer and operator of Class-A self-storage and specialty storage facilities, is proud to announce the upcoming grand opening of Great American Self Storage of Stratford , a new, state-of-the-art storage facility located at 76 Berlin Road. The facility is scheduled to open on January 12th, 2026, bringing modern, secure, and accessible storage solutions to Stratford and surrounding South Jersey communities.Developed in partnership with RSG Development, the three-story, 107,100-square-foot Class-A facility features 814 total storage units, including 779 interior climate-controlled units and 35 drive-up, non-climate-controlled units designed to support both residential and commercial storage needs. With an average unit size of 100 square feet and a wide range of configurations, the facility offers flexible options for homeowners, contractors, small businesses, and commuters alike.Strategically positioned directly across from the Lindenwold Train Station and along the highly trafficked Berlin Road corridor, the facility offers unmatched convenience for customers on the move. The drive-up commercial units provide easy loading and unloading for business owners, tradespeople, and entrepreneurs who need quick, ground-level access without navigating elevators or interior corridors.“This facility was designed with real-world use in mind,” said David Gandolfo, Founder and CEO of Great American Storage. “Whether you’re a local business owner needing efficient drive-up access, or a commuter looking for storage steps from the train station, this location delivers convenience, security, and flexibility in one modern footprint.”The new Stratford facility includes a full suite of premium amenities, such as:● Advanced security access and surveillance systems● Motion-activated and timed LED lighting● Covered Climate Controlled interior loading and unloading areas● Drive-up units with 16ft high ceilings ideal for commercial and contractor use● A professional on-site rental office with customer loungeSituated within a prime retail corridor alongside national retailers including CVS, Tim Hortons, Burger King, Aldi, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree. Prominent Berlin Road signage and full turn-in/turn-out access further enhance visibility and ease of entry.The grand opening marks the completion of a project that began with a demolition ceremony in November 2024 and reflects Great American Storage’s continued investment in thoughtfully designed, community-oriented storage solutions.For more information about Great American Self Storage of Stratford or to reserve a unit ahead of opening, visit greatamericanselfstorage.com

