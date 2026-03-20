New Stratford Self Storage Facility Celebrates Grand Opening With Community Event and Shoe Drive

Great American Self Storage invites residents to tours, giveaways, and a community donation drive on April 1.

Our goal is not just to provide great storage, but to support the neighborhoods we serve and create opportunities to give back.” — David Gandolfo, Founder and CEO

STRATFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great American Storage , a leading developer and operator of Class-A self-storage and specialty storage facilities, is opening its doors in Stratford and inviting the community to celebrate. Great American Self Storage of Stratford , located at 72 Berlin Road across from Lindenwold Station, will host its Grand Opening celebration on April 1 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. The event is open to the public and will feature refreshments, giveaways, and guided tours of the newly completed facility.The new location introduces several storage options not commonly available in the area, including large drive-up, climate-controlled units, allowing customers to easily load and unload while protecting belongings from temperature fluctuations. The facility also offers multi-door units for both residential and commercial storage, in a wide range of sizes. A moving truck is also available for use with a unit rental. The facility features Bluetooth-enabled smart locks for seamless access and a state-of-the-art security system with extensive camera coverage throughout the property. An on-site management team will be available to assist customers and help ensure a convenient and secure storage experience.In addition to celebrating the opening, the event will also support a community initiative. Great American Self Storage will be collecting new or gently used shoes for Shoes for Souls, an organization that donates footwear to individuals and families in need, particularly underprivileged children.Community members attending the event are encouraged to bring a pair of shoes to donate as part of the drive.“We’re excited to become part of the Stratford community,” said David Gandolfo, Founder and CEO of Great American Storage. “Our goal is not just to provide great storage, but to support the neighborhoods we serve and create opportunities to give back.”The grand opening celebration is free and open to the public.Event DetailsGreat American Self Storage Grand OpeningApril 1, 202610:00 AM – 11:30 AM72 Berlin RoadStratford, NJ 08084(Across from Lindenwold Station)For more information about Great American Self Storage of Stratford or to rent a unit, visit greatamericanselfstorage.com Great American Storage is a vertically integrated real estate company that develops, builds, and operates best-in-class Self-Storage, RV/Boat Storage, and Garage Suites facilities. Our mission is to deliver lasting value to our investors, partners, customers, and the communities our facilities serve. Great American Storage strives to be the most “desired to work with” and valuable private self-storage brand in the marketplace. We believe that collaboration, creativity, experience, and speed to market through proven processes are the key to our success.Founded in 2021, RSG was born out of a vision to develop Class A Self Storage and Boat RV Storage facilities in target markets with unmet needs. With more than 30 years of real estate experience between them, Erik Johnson and George Hristodoulou combined their synergistic skill sets to create an opportunistic, creative and analytical approach to investing in the Self Storage Real Estate Sector. From the beginning of the process to the end, Erik and George remain a part of each decision being made.

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