MDC to hold Cooking with Venison class Dec. 7 at Columbia Bottom

SPANISH LAKE, Mo.—Harvesting a deer during the hunt is only the first step in creating a great meal for the dinner table. What are the steps needed to properly prepare venison?

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a free class to help hunters get from field to fork by demonstrating how to cook with venison. MDC will host a Venison Cooking Class on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 12 – 2 p.m. at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area in Spanish Lake. This class will guide deer hunters through the step-by-step process of transforming fresh venison into delicious meals. The program is free and open to anyone age nine years and up.

"Part of the satisfaction of hunting is knowing exactly where your meat has come from,” said MDC Conservation Educator, Scott Boyd. “If you’re a successful deer hunter, you’ve already taken that first step in procuring healthy, naturally sourced protein The next step is to learn how to prepare that meat for the table.”

The event will provide instruction on various cooking techniques and recipes that highlight the rich flavors of venison. Participants will learn how to prepare a range of dishes, from steaks to flavorful venison chili and stir-fries, showcasing the versatility of this game meat.

“Hunters will gain valuable skills to ensure their venison dishes are of the highest quality at this special field to fork event," Boyd said.

Venison Cooking is a free program, but advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4zF.

Columbia Bottom Conservation Area is located at 801 Strodtman Road in north St. Louis County. The area can be reached by taking the Riverview Drive Exit from I-270 and travelling north approximately three miles.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.