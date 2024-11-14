Vergennes Traffic Light Outage
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vergennes Police Department
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
All traffic lights in the city of Vergennes are not working at this time.
Motorists are reminded that an intersection without traffic lights should be approached as a four way stop.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Please drive carefully.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.