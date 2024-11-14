THE BUCCANEER IN ST. CROIX ANNOUNCES 2025 EARLY ADVANTAGE SAVINGS OFFER

The Buccaneer, a stunning beachfront hideaway gem boasts luxurious accommodations, world-class dining, three private beaches, golf, tennis and an exciting array of activities for all ages.

ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, U.S., November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Buccaneer , a premier resort in the U.S. Virgin Islands, is offering guests a fantastic 15% off their stay, in their exclusive early booking promotion . This limited-time offer is available for reservations made now through November 30, 2024, for travel completed between December 21, 2024, and December 19, 2025.Timed to coincide with the start of the holiday season, the offer is aimed at consumers planning a family getaway or romantic escape to paradise. With this special promotion, guests can enjoy significant savings while immersing themselves in the laid-back, off-the-beaten-path tropical beauty and rich culture of St. Croix.The Buccaneer’s philosophy is that every stay should be filled with unforgettable moments. This stunning beachfront resort features luxurious accommodations, world-class dining, and an exciting array of activities to cater to all ages. Three private beaches, a host of watersports, an 18-hole golf course with views of the Caribbean and St. Croix coast, eight tennis courts, a kids camp and wellness services, are just a few of the amenities availableTo benefit from this exclusive early booking promotion, guests must reserve a minimum stay of 5 nights through the resort website at www.thebuccaneer.com/offers . Upon booking, guests will receive an automatic 15% discount on their stay, allowing for a luxurious vacation at an incredible value.Important Details:• Booking Period: Now until November 30, 2024• Travel Window: December 21, 2024 – December 19, 2025• Minimum Stay: 5 nights• Discount: 15% off the total stayThis early booking promotion at The Buccaneer represents substantial savings at the lowest prices currently on offer.-Ends-About The Buccaneer: Celebrating more than 75 years as a leading Caribbean beach and golf resort, The Buccaneer, located on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, blends timeless charm and elegance with modern luxury. The Buccaneer, which has been family-owned and operated for three generations, has received high honors from the travel industry and earned a multitude of “World’s Best” accolades over the years. Guests receive an enduring promise to meet and exceed the highest standards of taste, elegance and discerning preferences. The resort features a three-hundred-and-forty-acre hideaway experience, three secluded beaches, three ocean-inspired restaurants, a tennis club and an eighteen-hole golf course. Team members provide world-class service and work towards ensuring that every visitor becomes an ambassador for St. Croix. 134 guestrooms and suites are designed and furnished to be an intimate retreat surrounded by the beachfront beauty of St. Croix. All accommodations present a patio or balcony to experience spectacular views and cooling breezes. For more information visit www.thebuccaneer.com Instagram: @thebuccaneerstcroixFacebook: @thebuccaneerstcroixYouTube: @thebuccaneerstcroix

