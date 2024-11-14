The Success of the Maine Out of School Time Career Exploration Grant Program

Between June and September of 2024, 267 students in fourth through sixth grade participated in the Maine Out of School Time (MOST) Career Exploration grant program. Through this program, these students engaged in activities that allowed them to explore diverse career paths in their communities in a hands-on and intentional way. This happened through more than 60 visits to different employers and businesses, as well as visits from several guest speakers, including a clinical psychologist, a Maine guide, and a cartoonist. Students were introduced to fields ranging from health care and technology to trades and the arts, giving them a broad understanding at an early age of careers they might explore in the future.

Eight groups across Maine participated in the MOST grant program:

Alan Day Community Garden in Norway provided career exploration opportunities to participants through gardening, local tours, guest speakers, and community immersion.

provided career exploration opportunities to participants through gardening, local tours, guest speakers, and community immersion. The Boys & Girls Club of Bangor developed and incorporated a Virtual Reality Career Exploration component into its program in addition to community-based career exploration.

developed and incorporated a Virtual Reality Career Exploration component into its program in addition to community-based career exploration. The Boys & Girls Club of Kennebec Valley held themed weeks, and high school mentors helped to guide youth in their career exploration.

held themed weeks, and high school mentors helped to guide youth in their career exploration. The Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maine incorporated career exploration into its Bridge to Success program to help youth successfully transition to careers and college.

incorporated career exploration into its Bridge to Success program to help youth successfully transition to careers and college. The Intercultural Community Center in Westbrook hosted a “Power Summer” with field trips, diverse guest speakers, and project-based learning.

hosted a “Power Summer” with field trips, diverse guest speakers, and project-based learning. MCD Global Health Baileyville Community Connections Center held community-immersed trips for participants to explore businesses in Washington County and neighboring counties.

held community-immersed trips for participants to explore businesses in Washington County and neighboring counties. North Haven Community School explored green businesses and provided opportunities for youth to learn about careers focused on environmental sustainability.

explored green businesses and provided opportunities for youth to learn about careers focused on environmental sustainability. Tree Street Youth in Lewiston integrated career exploration into its WILLOW workforce program, providing participants with soft skills and career exploration, ranging from guest speakers to employer visits to “on the job” opportunities.

The MOST grant program was funded by the Maine Department of Education (DOE) through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding, provided by the American Rescue Plan Act. The Maine After School Network supported this work. Building on the success of the career exploration experiences of high school students in Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO), this grant program provided career exploration opportunities specifically for younger students.

By exposing young learners to potential careers early on, the MOST grant program aimed to build a foundation for students to gain confidence, develop aspirations, and make informed educational and career choices. Participants reported an increased understanding of themselves and what they might like to pursue professionally. They also said they learned something new about careers and/or career pathways and that they felt better prepared for career exploration.

While visiting the Passamaquoddy Tribal Warden Services, a ten-year-old participant in the MCD Global Health program in Baileyville said, “This is so neat! I want to work here when I’m 17!”

At Tree Street Youth, one of the participating students was interested in news, reporting, and videography. They were able to help create, produce, and direct a video public service announcement encouraging people to stop vaping. This student interviewed community members, utilized large filming equipment, and practiced interviewing skills. Tree Street Youth won the Healthy Community Coalition award for this video project.

Students at the Intercultural Community Center visited WisMaine Farm in Westbrook weekly, developing a better understanding of and appreciation for local food systems around their community. They created themed career exploration topics, like “Future Foodies”.

At Alan Day Community Garden, students were prompted on the first day of the program to write down or draw a picture of what careers they wanted to pursue. At first, several students said they wanted to become YouTube content creators, but by the end of the program, these students had identified other career options, including a chef, a teacher, and a job in the military. One student said he was interested in becoming a musician and shared lyrics for a song he recently wrote. Parents frequently pulled staff aside to express their gratitude for what the MOST grant program provided, as students who were once chronically identified as disruptive in a classroom setting thrived in this community-based and hands-on environment.

When the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maine visited the Portland Fire Department, firefighters there presented career exploration talks. One child enjoyed the experience so much that he didn’t want to take off a fire helmet and insisted he hopes to wear it again someday when he becomes a firefighter.

The success of the MOST grant program highlights the importance of not only introducing children to career possibilities but also the power of fostering curiosity and helping young people to connect to their communities. This program served students from all parts of the state with different backgrounds and experiences. Of the 267 students served, 88% were identified as economically disadvantaged, 62% were BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color), 42% were multi-lingual learners, and 17% of the students were experiencing homelessness.

The Extended Learning team at the Maine DOE worked with Black Fly Media to produce a short video, showing how the Maine Out of School Time Career Exploration grant program engaged students this summer!