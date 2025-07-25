Marshwood Middle School Students Lead the Way at Wellness Summit

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, Marshwood Middle School came alive with energy, excitement, and purpose, as students and staff participated in the school’s first annual Wellness Summit, a full-day celebration of mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing. Built around the theme, “Mindful and Strong,” the summit created a space for students to explore healthy habits, reflect on their wellness, and develop positive connections with their peers and the community.

Organized by school staff with the help of community partners, the event featured more than twenty presenters, including local yoga instructors, mental health advocates, golf professionals, and student leaders. Students participated in a rotating schedule of interactive, hands-on workshops that focused on various topics, such as mindfulness and movement, stress management, nutrition, and creative expression. Sessions included painting, gratitude journaling, yoga, breathing exercises, healthy snacking, and even a visit from local K-9s.

“Middle school can be a challenging time for students, and we wanted to create a day where students could pause and reflect on their wellness in a fun, supportive environment,” Marshwood Middle School Principal Christine Goulet said. “The energy and engagement we saw were incredible.”

The summit’s goal was to empower students—not only as participants but also as leaders in their wellness journey. The event emphasized building skills in resilience, self-care, and emotional awareness, all within a positive, encouraging setting. Students had opportunities to try new practices and discover tools that they can continue to use long after the event.

“You could really see students connecting,” Kathleen Ring, a school counselor who helped to coordinate the summit, said. ”Some of them tried yoga or meditation for the first time and loved it.”

The event concluded with a school-wide field day that brought students together for fitness challenges, yard games, and an inflatable obstacle course, ending the day on a high note, filled with movement, teamwork, and fun.

With strong support from the school community and positive feedback from students and staff, Marshwood Middle School hopes to make the Wellness Summit an annual tradition.

