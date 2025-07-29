2025-2026 Information for the National Board Certification Scholarship Fund and Salary Supplement

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) would like to remind you of two National Board Certification programs, governed by statute:

For teachers who have not yet achieved National Board Certification, a Scholarship Fund exists to help defray certification cost.

For teachers who have already achieved National Board Certification, there is a Salary Supplement Program available.

In both cases, applications are to be submitted to the Maine DOE by a teacher’s school administrative unit (SAU). Please see the information below for an overview of these two valuable programs, as well as streamlined application procedures. Applications for both programs will open on August 14, 2025, but you may consider gathering the required information from eligible educators in your SAU/school now.

This is a wonderful way to support and reward teachers, and we would encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity. Please contact Christina O’Neal, Maine DOE Educator Excellence Coordinator, with questions at christina.l.oneal@maine.gov.

National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS) Certification

Scholarship Funds for Teachers:

The National Board Certification Scholarship Fund was established by State law to encourage teachers to apply to and enroll in the certification program offered by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards or its successor organization.

An SAU, or a publicly supported secondary school, may request scholarship funds on behalf of its teachers who meet the eligibility requirements. For further details, including eligibility requirements, please visit the Maine DOE’s National Board for Professional Teaching Standards webpage.

Scholarship Funds Application Procedure:

By October 15 of each year, per statute, the Superintendent of Schools of an SAU, or the administrator of a publicly supported secondary school, Education Service Center (under Chapter 123), or CTE Region, may request scholarship funds on behalf of a teacher who has met all of the eligibility requirements.

Please complete the following form, once it opens on August 14: 2025-2026 National Board Scholarship Form. Information required includes teacher name, NEO staff ID, teacher email, school name, position title, number of years teaching in Maine, components submitted to NBPTS, scholarship funds requested, and all other funds received.

Important Dates:

August 14-October 15: Scholarship application window

November 15: Scholarship applicant notification

December 15: Scholarship funds sent to SAUs, publicly supported secondary schools, or CTE regions

Salary Supplements for NBTS-Certified Teachers:

Per statute, any public school teacher, or teacher in a publicly supported secondary school, who has attained certification from NBPTS no later than July 1 of the fiscal year, and who meets eligibility requirements, shall receive the annual supplement for the school year.

The amount of the salary supplement for each fiscal year is appropriated by the Maine Legislature. As outlined in statute, free and reduced poverty levels are determined by the annual free and reduced lunch data collection. The Fiscal Year 2025 ED 534 report will be used to determine the 2025-2026 school year salary supplement award amounts.

For further details, including eligibility requirements, please visit the Maine DOE’s National Board for Professional Teaching Standards webpage.

Salary Supplements Application Procedure:

By October 15 of each year, the Superintendent of Schools of an SAU, or the administrator of a publicly supported secondary school, Education Service Center (under Chapter 123), or CTE Region, must file with the Commissioner a certified list of National Board-certified teachers employed by the SAU, publicly supported secondary school, or CTE Region who are eligible to receive the salary supplement.

Please complete the following form, once it opens on August 14: 2025-2026 National Board Salary Supplement Form. Information required includes teacher name, NEO staff ID, school name, ED 534 (free and reduced %), position title, and a copy of the NBPTS certificate.

Important Dates:

August 14-October 15: Scholarship application window

By February 15: Salary supplement funds sent to SAUs, publicly supported secondary schools, or CTE Regions