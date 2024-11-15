Global Frozen, Canned and Dried Food Market Set For 6.0% Growth, Reaching $614.71Billion By 2028

Frozen, Canned and Dried Food Global Market Report 2024– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The frozen, canned, and dried food market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $456.88 billion in 2023 to $486.75 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This historical growth can be attributed to several factors, including the expansion of globalization and trade, the demand for military and emergency food supplies, the rise of convenience foods, health and nutrition considerations, economic factors and affordability, as well as the preservation of seasonal produce.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Frozen, Canned and Dried Food Market?

The frozen, canned, and dried food market is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years, projected to reach $614.71 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to a focus on natural and clean label products, the adoption of sustainability practices, the increasing popularity of plant-based and alternative proteins, the demand for convenience and ready-to-eat options, as well as the preference for preservative-free products.

What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Frozen, Canned and Dried Food Market?

The growing demand for local, sustainable, and organic food production is anticipated to have a positive effect on the frozen, fruit, and vegetable markets during the forecast period. Organic food production, which includes organic frozen fruits and vegetables, prioritizes consumer health, environmental protection, and animal welfare. Consumers are increasingly concerned about how their food is sourced and prepared, leading them to be willing to pay a premium for products they perceive as healthier.

Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Frozen, Canned and Dried Food Market?

Key players in the frozen, canned and dried food market include Nestle S.A., JBS S.A., Unilever plc, Tyson Foods Inc., Abbott Laboratories, The Kraft Heinz Company, Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd., General Mills lnc., Kellogg Company, Hormel Foods Corporation, Conagra Brands Inc., The Hershey Company, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., The Campbell Soup Company, McCain Foods Limited, The J.M. Smucker Company, Nichirei Corporation, Birds Eye Foods Inc., Greenyard NV, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., Pinnacle Foods Inc., Nomad Foods Ltd.,

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Frozen, Canned and Dried Food Market Size?

Major companies in the frozen, canned, and dried food markets are concentrating on creating plant-based food products to secure a competitive advantage. Plant-based products are those primarily composed of ingredients derived from plants, minimizing or excluding the use of animal-derived components.

What Are The Segments In The Global Frozen, Canned and Dried Food Market?

1) By Type: Frozen Food, Canned And Ambient Food

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

3) By User: Food Service Industry, Retail Users

Asia-Pacific: Largest Region in the Frozen, Canned and Dried Food Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the market. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Frozen, Canned and Dried Food Market Defined?

Frozen foods are defined as items preserved through a freezing process and kept in a freezer at the necessary temperature until cooking. Canned foods refer to items that have been processed and sealed in airtight containers to extend their shelf life using a food preservation method. Dried and dehydrated foods are those from which the majority of the original water content has been eliminated through a food preservation technique.

The Frozen, Canned and Dried Food Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Frozen, Canned and Dried Food Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Frozen, Canned and Dried Food Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into frozen, canned and dried food market size, frozen, canned and dried food market drivers and trends, frozen, canned and dried food competitors' revenues, and frozen, canned and dried food market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

