Rise In Sports Participation Leads Industry Growth: Key Driver Transforming The Energy Drinks Market in 2024

The energy drinks market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $62.85 billion in 2023 to $67.64 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth observed in the past can be attributed to factors such as effective marketing and branding, shifts in lifestyle, innovations in product formulations, sports and fitness trends, and improved distribution channels.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Energy Drinks Market and Its Growth Rate?

The energy drinks market is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $90.49 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as increased health consciousness, rising disposable income, flavor, and format innovations, globalization, and market expansion, the growth of e-commerce, and the use of functional ingredients. Key trends during this period include a focus on sustainability, customization and personalization, e-commerce growth, the blurring of functional boundaries, and heightened regulatory scrutiny and transparency.

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Energy Drinks Market?

The increase in sports participation rates is anticipated to drive the growth of the energy drinks market in the future. A sports participant is anyone actively engaged in sports or physical activities, including athletes, competitors, or enthusiasts involved in organized sports events. Energy drinks are essential for sports participants as they provide a rapid source of caffeine and other ingredients, boosting endurance and alertness during physical activities. This aids athletes in enhancing their performance and recovery.

Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Energy Drinks Market?

Major companies operating in the energy drinks market report are The Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Nestle S.A., PepsiCo, Unilever plc, Coca-Cola Company, Mondelez International Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Suntory Holdings Limited, The Hershey Company, Red Bull GmbH, Campbell Soup Company, Amway Corporation

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Energy Drinks Market?

Leading companies in the energy drinks market are placing greater emphasis on launching zero-sugar energy drinks to gain a competitive advantage. Zero-sugar energy drinks are beverages that deliver an energy boost, usually from caffeine and other ingredients, without any added sugar.

What Are the Segments of the Global Energy Drinks Market?

1) By Product Type: Drinks, Shots, Mixers

2) By Packaging: Bottle, Can, Other Packaging

3) By Distribution Channel: Convenience Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies/Health Stores, Online Retail

Geographic Overview: North America at the Helm of the Energy Drinks Market

North America was the largest region in the energy drinks market in 2023. The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the energy drinks global market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the energy drinks global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Energy Drinks Market Defined?

Energy drinks are beverages that contain stimulant compounds like caffeine, sugar, herbal extracts, taurine, and amino acids, which help enhance mental and physical alertness. These drinks are widely consumed by both teens and adults as dietary supplements to boost mental focus and physical performance. The primary product types in the energy drink market include drinks, shots, and mixers.

The Energy Drinks Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Energy Drinks Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Energy Drinks Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into the energy drinks market size, energy drinks market drivers and trends, energy drinks global market major players, energy drinks competitors' revenues, energy drinks global market positioning, and energy drinks market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

