Foreign exchange reserves and nominal effective exchange rate index for the pataca – October 2024

MACAU, November 14 - The Monetary Authority of Macao announced today (14 November) that the preliminary estimate of Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP228.7 billion (USD28.56 billion) at the end of October 2024. The reserves decreased by 0.8% from the revised value of MOP230.6 billion (USD28.81 billion) for the previous month. Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves at end-October 2024 represented 11 times the currency in circulation or 88.9% of pataca M2 at end-September 2024.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca rose 1.55 points month-on-month but dropped 1.78 points year-on-year to 103.9 in October 2024, implying that overall speaking, the exchange rate of the pataca grew against the currencies of Macao’s major trading partners on a monthly basis but dropped on an annual basis.