Maverick Power wins the top award at the SMU Cox Dallas 100™ Entrepreneur Awards Gala

Maverick Power wins big at SMU Cox School of Business Dallas 100 Entrepreneur Awards, a proud moment shared by the entire Maverick Power team. Every success begins with a team. Celebrating a milestone we’ve achieved together.

Maverick Power has been recognized by the SMU Cox Dallas 100™ Entrepreneur Awards for rapid growth & innovation in the power distribution industry.

This award honors the Maverick Power team and partners. Together, we’ve redefined possibilities in our industry, creating a culture where every member is inspired to make a difference.” — Tom Currier, CEO and President of Maverick Power

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maverick Power , a leader in power distribution solutions, has been awarded the SMU Cox School of Business Dallas 100™ Entrepreneur Award, celebrating its rapid growth, industry innovation, and impact on the Dallas-Fort Worth economy.This honor places Maverick Power among the top-performing companies in the region, solidifying its role as a leader not only in business expansion but also in the reinvention of the power distribution industry.Since its founding in 2020, Maverick Power has transformed into one of the fastest-growing companies in North Texas by redefining power distribution with customized, client-centric solutions.The SMU Cox School of Business Dallas 100™ Entrepreneur Award highlights Maverick Power’s exceptional trajectory and commitment to meeting modern industry demands through visionary approaches. Maverick Power’s recognition reflects its success in challenging traditional industry models and creating solutions that resonate with today’s dynamic business environment.Maverick Power’s achievements go beyond growth metrics. Headquartered in McKinney, Texas, with additional facilities in Plano, Garland, and Phoenix, Maverick Power has become a significant contributor to local economic development and job creation across Collin County and beyond. The company’s success has fueled the Dallas-Fort Worth economy, underscoring its commitment to both community advancement and industry leadership.The Dallas 100™ Entrepreneur Awards, presented by the SMU Cox School of Business, honor companies that drive economic growth and demonstrate resilience, agility, and leadership. Maverick Power’s recognition by SMU Cox School of Business not only acknowledges its financial success but also underscores its dedication to breaking new ground in the power distribution sector.With a focus on creating solutions that adapt to client needs, Maverick Power is setting the standard for what growth and innovation can achieve.Moving forward, Maverick Power remains dedicated to expanding its reach, refining its service offerings, and upholding its mission to transform power distribution with purpose and precision. This honor marks a new chapter for Maverick Power as it continues to lead the industry with integrity, vision, and a steadfast commitment to community progress.About Maverick PowerFounded in 2020, Maverick Power is dedicated to providing advanced, customized power distribution solutions across various industries, including data centers and infrastructure. With its headquarters in McKinney, Texas, Maverick Power drives economic growth and community well-being through job creation, innovation, and a commitment to excellence. Maverick Power’s additional facilities in Plano, Garland, and Phoenix support its mission to deliver industry-leading service and solutions. For more information, visit https://maverickpwr.com or contact (972) 499-4040.

