Prosciutto di Carpegna launches classic and creative recipes from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve celebration

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the holiday season approaches, Prosciutto di Carpegna, a PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) crudo ham, offers a unique opportunity to elevate holiday gatherings with the refined flavors and artisanal quality of northern Italian culinary tradition. Perfect for festive dishes and special moments, this prosciutto makes every gathering memorable, from Thanksgiving or an elegant New Year’s Eve celebration.Produced exclusively in the picturesque Montefeltro hills of Italy’s Marche region, Prosciutto di Carpegna - made from “Pesante Padano” pigs, a specially selected breed known for its tender, flavorful meat - suggests delicious recipes, from classic to creative ones.• Prosciutto-Wrapped Stuffed Dates with Goat Cheese and WalnutsThis appetizer combines the rich, sweet, and savory flavors of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, soft goat cheese, and a hint of crunch from walnuts. These bite-sized snacks are easy to enjoy while mingling and pair beautifully with warm, autumnal flavors.• Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO & Truffle Pasta BakeFor a luxurious Italian twist on classic comfort food, a creamy pasta bake infused with truffle oil, mozzarella, and layered with thin slices of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO hits the spot. This dish is indulgent yet refined, with the truffle and prosciutto providing an irresistible, rich flavor profile that’s perfect for Christmas Eve.• Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO Crostini with Whipped Ricotta and Fig JamElegant and easy to enjoy with a glass of bubbly, these crostini combine the saltiness of Prosciutto di Carpegna with the creaminess of whipped ricotta and a hint of sweetness from fig jam. Perfect for a New Year’s Eve gathering, they offer a memorable, flavor-packed bite to ring in the new year with style.The time-tested flavors and artisanal mastery of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO will create memorable moments that will linger long after the last slice is enjoyed.For additional information, it's possible to visit www.gemham.eu or Instagram at @consorzio_carpegna

