B.L.A.C.Mail Productions Honors Award-Winning Actresses Sheryl Lee Ralph and Vanessa E. Williams at World AIDS Day Event

Award-winning actress and HIV/AIDS advocate Sheryl Lee Ralph will receive the Mother Claudia Spears Advocacy Award on Dec. 13 at the Miracle Theatre, 226 S. Market Street in Inglewood, CA.

Vanessa E. Williams, award-winning actress and HIV/AIDS advocate, will be honored with the Advocacy Award on Dec. 13 at the Miracle Theatre, 226 S. Market Street in Inglewood, CA.

It takes a community to make a difference, and these inspiring leaders share their stories of resilience to advance the conversation on ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic.”
— Spencer M. Collins, IV, founder of B.L.A.C.Mail Productions.
INGLEWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spencer M. Collins, IV, founder of B.L.A.C.Mail Productions, presents its annual World AIDS Day event on December 13, 2024, at the Miracle Theatre at 226 S. Market Street, Inglewood, CA 90301.

The red carpet event begins at 5 p.m. and concludes at 10 p.m. This gathering will honor the influential contributions of award-winning actresses and HIV/AIDS advocates Sheryl Lee Ralph and Vanessa E. Williams, along with dedicated community leaders who have shown unwavering commitment to HIV/AIDS awareness, prevention, and support. This is a media friendly event.

The event will feature guest appearances and performances from distinguished honorees and trailblazing advocates.: Jensen Atwood, Rodney Chester, Tyrone Dubois, Greg Mathis Jr., Elliot Cooper, Az-Marie Livingston, Angie Fisher, Don B Welch, Ernest Thomas, Marc Angel, Kiki Shepard, Wendell James, James Wright Chanel, and Joe Xclusive.

“This meaningful event, along with Aids Healthcare Foundation, APLA Health, and the Arming Minorities Against Addiction & Disease Institute (AMAAD Institute), will address the critical impact of HIV/AIDS on Black women—a group disproportionately affected and often underrepresented in prevention and healthcare efforts,” says Collins. For the past 13 years, longtime advocate Collins has been at the forefront of these efforts, producing events to honor the warriors in this fight and remember those we lost.

The evening will shine a light on the efforts of Collins, a dedicated advocate in the fight against HIV/AIDS and an African American queer content creator. He has been an active voice in the HIV/AIDS community since 2005, working with organizations such as the Minority AIDS Project, AMASSI Center, APLA Health (formerly AIDS Project Los Angeles), and the Los Angeles Gay & Lesbian Center. "It takes a community to make a difference, and these inspiring leaders share their stories of resilience to advance the conversation on ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic," said Collins.

In 2010, he founded B.L.A.C.Mail Productions (Black Leaders in Art & Cinema), a platform that uses storytelling to amplify awareness and advocate for change within Black and LGBTQIA+ communities.

B.L.A.C.Mail has hosted World AIDS Day and National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness events, recognizing more than 250 advocates for their dedication and achievements.

